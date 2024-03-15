Jowie Irungu's 'I believe' & 5 other songs released this week

From love melodies to infectious energetic anthems, the music scene in the East African region is buzzing with fresh releases that promise to captivate your ears and have you grooving throughout the entire week.

Here is a list of the top 5 songs released this week.

I believe - Jowie Irungu

Joseph 'Jowie' Irungu has unveiled a worship song titled 'I Believe' shortly before his sentencing on March 13, 2024.

He referenced Psalm 56:3, King James version, in the description of the music video on YouTube, stating "What time I am afraid, I will trust in thee."

The song addresses enduring numerous dark days and nights.

Para - B Classic fit Jovial

Kenyan Bongo artist and songwriter B Classic and Jovial have dropped a fresh, trendy love track titled 'Para'.

'Para' embodies a heartfelt dialogue between two individuals deeply in love, exchanging compliments and assurances of everlasting affection.

Kuu Kuu - Willy Paul fit JZyNo

Kenyan artist and CEO of Saldido Records, Willy Paul, collaborates with JZyNo to deliver a new romantic music track titled 'Kuu Kuu'.

This song highlights the exceptional talents of both artists, captivating listeners with its enchanting melodies and lyrics that promise to linger long after the music fade.

Wanga Very Bad - Trio Mio

Trio Mio, the Kenyan hip-hop artist, introduces his newest single titled 'Wanga Very Bad', displaying his youthful vigor and impressive talent.

In the song, Trio Mio presents a captivating lyrical journey, delving into personal experiences, social observations, and aspirations for success.

His verses are characterized by sharp wit, ingenious wordplay, and an authentic delivery that deeply connects with his audience.

Am here - Bridget Blue

Bridget Blue has put out a new music video for her latest song 'I'm Here'.

This uplifting song talks about the struggles and triumphs of chasing your dreams and achieving your goals.

'I'm Here' has the usual mix of Afro-pop and soul music that Bridget is known for, with catchy tunes and lively rhythms.

Side Niggah - Harmonize

Tanzanian artist Harmonize, known for his multiple talents in singing, songwriting, and performing, has released a vibrant new track titled 'Side Niggah'.