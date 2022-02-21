RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Bahati elated as ‘Adhiambo’ ft Prince Indah clocks 10 million views

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

The Adhiambo video features celebrities like Jalang'o, Babu Owino, Jaguar, Captain Otoyo Eric Omondi & Papa Freddy

Bahati
Bahati

Musician Kevin Bahati is celebrating a new milestone in his music career after his hit-song ‘Adhiambo’ featuring Prince Indah clocked over 10 million views on YouTube.

The song has managed to accumulate over 10 million views within three months of being uploaded on the streaming platform.

The audio to the song was produced by producer Messi and Teddy B while the video was directed by director Nezzoh Montana.

“10 million YouTube views for ‘Adhiambo’ hit another win... another record set,” shared an elated Bahati.

Bahati
Bahati Bahati forced to clear the air over claims of faking his expensive gifts Pulse Live Kenya

On October 28, 2021, Bahati released an all star-studded ‘Adhiambo’ video and it was an instant hit.

Some of the celebrities featured in the video include Lang’ata parliamentary hopeful Jalang’o, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Starehe MP Charles ‘Jaguar’ Njagua, comedian Eric Omondi, Captain Otoyo, Terence Creative aka Papa Freddy, and MC Antonio.

The song also clocked 1 million views within two days.

So far Bahati has garnered over 930, 000 subscribers and over 158, 000, 000 views since joining the platform on August 7, 2012.

In Kenya, Bahati features on the list of musicians with most YouTube subscriber, with the number one spot going to Otile Brown who has over One million subscribers.

Sauti Sol have so far accumulated 876K subscribers with over 227,629,266 views after joining the streaming platform on April 9, 2012. Others; Willy Paul 890K, Diana Marua 645K, King Kaka (366K subscribers), Khaligraph Jones (577K subscribers), Nyashinski (484K ), Nadia Mukami (452K), ) Femi One (230K), Octopizzo 216K.

Comedians we have; Churchill show 1.9 Million, Njugush (562K), Desagu (633K), Jalang'o (544K), The WaJesus Family (477K), Abel Mutua (255K), Eve Mungai (464K), The Pluto 414K

Subscribers are critical to your success on YouTube because they tend to spend more time watching your channel than viewers who aren't subscribed.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

