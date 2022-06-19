Billboard announces Wizkid as longest charting African artist, 'Essence' as longest charting African song
Billboard the official music chart of the United States as announced Wizkid's 'Essence' as the longest charting African song. Wizkid's fourth studio album 'Made In Lagos' was also confirmed as the longest-charting African album. And together they combined to make Wizkid the longest-charting African artist.
'Essence' which features songstress Tems has enjoyed an impressive level of success in the United States reaching the Billboard Top 10 and earning a platinum plaque in the process.
Billboard announcement is a confirmation of Wizkid's success in the United States and an addition of another feather to his decorated cap. With his next album 'More Love, Less Ego' on the way, Wizkid will be looking to further break new ground internationally.
