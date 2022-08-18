RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Blinky Bill elated as his song features on Netflix movie

Cyprian Kimutai

Levels for Blinky Bill

Kenyan Rapper Blinky Bill (born Bildad Sellanga) and his band perform onstage at Central Park SummerStage, New York, New York, July 7, 2019. (Photo by Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images)
Kenyan Rapper Blinky Bill (born Bildad Sellanga) and his band perform onstage at Central Park SummerStage, New York, New York, July 7, 2019. (Photo by Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images)

Netflix has finally dropped one of the most anticipated movies this year, Look Both Ways which surprisingly features a song from Kenyan musician, producer and DJ “Blinky” Bill Sellanga.

Directed by Kenya's very own Wanuri Kahiu, the romance movie, follows the story of college student, Natalie. "On the night of her college graduation, Natalie's life splits into parallel realities after she takes a pregnancy test. What will life and love bring?" Reads the synopsis.

In one scene of the 111-minute long movie, famous Hollywood actress Nia Long is seen dancing to Bado Mapema (Simama). The song is one of the first singles in Blinky Bill's EP We Cut Keys 2, that dropped in 2020.

Kahiu known for her movie Rafiki described the movie as an incredible story that highlights women's resilience but also touches the plight of young single mothers.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 16: (L-R) Bryan Unkeless and Jessica Malanaphy speak onstage at Netflix's "Look Both Ways" Los Angeles special screening at TUDUM Theater on August 16, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 16: (L-R) Bryan Unkeless and Jessica Malanaphy speak onstage at Netflix's "Look Both Ways" Los Angeles special screening at TUDUM Theater on August 16, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix) Pulse Live Kenya

“It is an incredible story about women’s resilience. On the one hand, it is a story about a young mother. A young single mother, who is trying to figure out how her life works and how she pursues her passion," she said.

The movie further sheds light on how hard it is for young artists to excel in the industry. "On the other hand, it is a story about a young artist doing everything that she can to get a break in the industry that is so hard to get into as a young woman," said Kahiu.

Kahiu, also reflected on how the movie was envisioned from real life situations. Kahiu in an interview with The Cinemalic, said she went through a similar thing with her own pregnancy, which is the point where her life changed.

"On both sides, it is about women striving for excellence and that is what drew me to it. Either through motherhood or artistry, it is about women striving for excellence. That is the most important thing and that is the big takeaway and why I wanted to be part of the project,” stated Kahiu.

