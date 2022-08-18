Blinky Bill elated as his song features on Netflix movie

Directed by Kenya's very own Wanuri Kahiu, the romance movie, follows the story of college student, Natalie. "On the night of her college graduation, Natalie's life splits into parallel realities after she takes a pregnancy test. What will life and love bring?" Reads the synopsis.

In one scene of the 111-minute long movie, famous Hollywood actress Nia Long is seen dancing to Bado Mapema (Simama). The song is one of the first singles in Blinky Bill's EP We Cut Keys 2, that dropped in 2020.

Kahiu known for her movie Rafiki described the movie as an incredible story that highlights women's resilience but also touches the plight of young single mothers.

Pulse Live Kenya

“It is an incredible story about women’s resilience. On the one hand, it is a story about a young mother. A young single mother, who is trying to figure out how her life works and how she pursues her passion," she said.

The movie further sheds light on how hard it is for young artists to excel in the industry. "On the other hand, it is a story about a young artist doing everything that she can to get a break in the industry that is so hard to get into as a young woman," said Kahiu.

Kahiu, also reflected on how the movie was envisioned from real life situations. Kahiu in an interview with The Cinemalic, said she went through a similar thing with her own pregnancy, which is the point where her life changed.