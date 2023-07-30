Burna Boy announces new album titled 'I Told Them…'

The album is now available for pre-order and offers a glimpse into Burna Boy's musical journey.

The first single from the album, 'Big 7', was released on July 27, 2023.

The song is produced by the renowned MDS and delivers an enchanting melody that symbolizes Burna Boy's aspiration to reach new heights in his career and life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

The video showcases cameos from music industry icons, including Rza of Wu-Tang Clan, Busta Rhymes, Junior Mafia, and acclaimed actor Shameik Moore.

Burna Boy is known for his Afrobeats and reggae fusion music. He has released six studio albums, two extended plays, and one mixtape.

Burna Boy's critically acclaimed studio album, 'Twice as Tall', which was released in 2020, won the 2021 Grammy Award for Best World Music Album.

ADVERTISEMENT

The superstar has won numerous awards, including a Grammy Award, a BET Award, and a MTV Europe Music Award.

Pulse Ghana

He has also been nominated for a Brit Award and a Soul Train Music Award.