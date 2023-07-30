The sports category has moved to a new website.


Burna Boy announces new album titled 'I Told Them…'

Denis Mwangi

Burna Boy

Grammy Award-winning musician Burna Boy has announced his seventh studio album, 'I Told Them…', set to release on August 24, globally.

The album is now available for pre-order and offers a glimpse into Burna Boy's musical journey.

The first single from the album, 'Big 7', was released on July 27, 2023.

The song is produced by the renowned MDS and delivers an enchanting melody that symbolizes Burna Boy's aspiration to reach new heights in his career and life.


Burna Boy's outfit at the Met Gala has received praise from both fashion enthusiasts and fans, with many applauding his bold and stylish choice of attire. [Yabaleftonline]
Burna Boy's outfit at the Met Gala has received praise from both fashion enthusiasts and fans, with many applauding his bold and stylish choice of attire. [Yabaleftonline] Pulse Nigeria

The video showcases cameos from music industry icons, including Rza of Wu-Tang Clan, Busta Rhymes, Junior Mafia, and acclaimed actor Shameik Moore.

Burna Boy is known for his Afrobeats and reggae fusion music. He has released six studio albums, two extended plays, and one mixtape.

Burna Boy's critically acclaimed studio album, 'Twice as Tall', which was released in 2020, won the 2021 Grammy Award for Best World Music Album.

READ: Burna Boy & Ayra Starr make Obama's annual Summer Playlist



The superstar has won numerous awards, including a Grammy Award, a BET Award, and a MTV Europe Music Award.

Burna Boy Performs at UCL final
Burna Boy Performs at UCL final Pulse Ghana

He has also been nominated for a Brit Award and a Soul Train Music Award.

Burna Boy is a global music sensation who has performed at major festivals and events around the world. He is a powerful voice for African music and culture.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.




