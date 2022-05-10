RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Stivo Simple Boy trademarks viral phrase 'Freshi Barida'

Dennis Milimo

Companies using 'Freshi Barida' without permission will be sued

One of Kibra's most successful celebrities, Stephen Otieno Adera alias Stivo Simple Boy, has officially trademarked his viral phrase 'Freshi Barida'.

According to his management, Men in Business (MIB) any person or company that will use Simple Boy’s slogan without prior notice will risk a law suit. The team made it clear that the Kibra finest owns all the exclusive rights for use of the catchphrase.

"The 'freshi barida' slogan has finally been trademarked under Stevo Simple boy's name and he now owns the exclusive rights for the use of this slogan as per legal authorities.

“Any use of the slogan in advertisements or promotion of products, events or for any other commercial purpose without notice will lead to legal charges as per the authority agreement,” a statement from MIB reads.

Freshi Baridi is a slogan that originated from an interview the Mihadarati hit-maker did with YouTuber Eve Mungai.

Later, he did a song by the same name ‘Freshi Barida’ and its reception on the market has been really good.

The song was produced by Mavo On The Beat while its video was directed by Mrima. The song has so far garnered over 340K views within 13 days of being uploaded on YouTube.

However, Men in Business (MIB) noted that fans could still use the slogan, which he has already incorporated into Merchandise for sale to his fans.

"Grab your freshi barida and be cool ausioo let's support our own. Hood high quality@2500 t shirt@1000 This week offer buy 2 hoody get 1 t shirt free!,” he announced.

