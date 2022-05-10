According to his management, Men in Business (MIB) any person or company that will use Simple Boy’s slogan without prior notice will risk a law suit. The team made it clear that the Kibra finest owns all the exclusive rights for use of the catchphrase.

"The 'freshi barida' slogan has finally been trademarked under Stevo Simple boy's name and he now owns the exclusive rights for the use of this slogan as per legal authorities.

“Any use of the slogan in advertisements or promotion of products, events or for any other commercial purpose without notice will lead to legal charges as per the authority agreement,” a statement from MIB reads.

Stivo Simple Boy trademarks viral phrase 'Freshi Barida' Pulse Live Kenya

Freshi Baridi is a slogan that originated from an interview the Mihadarati hit-maker did with YouTuber Eve Mungai.

Later, he did a song by the same name ‘Freshi Barida’ and its reception on the market has been really good.

The song was produced by Mavo On The Beat while its video was directed by Mrima. The song has so far garnered over 340K views within 13 days of being uploaded on YouTube.

Stivo Simple Boy trademarks viral phrase 'Freshi Barida' Pulse Live Kenya

However, Men in Business (MIB) noted that fans could still use the slogan, which he has already incorporated into Merchandise for sale to his fans.