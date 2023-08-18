Bahati's 'Salome' & 5 other songs released this week

From soulful melodies to catchy anthems, the region's musical landscape is alive with new releases that are sure to capture your ears and keep you dancing all week long.

Let's dive into the top 6 must-hear tracks that are igniting the charts and setting the airwaves ablaze in East Africa.

Flee - Kaligraph Jones

Khaligraph Jones is making a strategic move by embracing the Drill genre, and his latest release, 'Flee,' is a testament to his success in doing so.

This track is part of his 'Invisible Currency' album, showcasing his ability to seamlessly blend his style with the distinct elements of the Drill trend.

Salome - Bahati

Once more, Bahati has succeeded in captivating his fans with the mesmerizing launch of his latest sensation, 'Salome.'

The song serves as Bahati's heartfelt appeal to his beloved, urging her to return to his side.

Dorime - Mr seed fit Farthermore, Joefes & KRG The Don

Mr Seed, the former EMB member and renowned Kenyan recording artist, is back on the music scene with a fresh release titled 'Dorime,' a collaborative effort featuring Fathermoh, KRG the Don, and Joefes.

This track is marked by its infectious beat and engaging rap verses that are sure to captivate listeners.

Wendo Mwitu - Joyce Wamama fit Samidoh

Joyce Wamama, celebrated for her iconic mugithi performances, has returned with yet another sensational hit titled 'Wendo Wi Cama.'

Collaborating with the talented one-man guitar maestro, Samuel Muchoki, widely recognized as Samidoh, this song promises a captivating blend of musical prowess.

Achii - Diamond fit Coffee Olomide

Tanzanian Bongo Flava sensation Diamond Platnumz has unveiled the official music video for his track 'Achii,' featuring the renowned Congolese Soukous artist Koffi Olomide.

Crafted under the creative direction of the talented Fole X, the video radiates vibrant colors that harmonize with the song's energy, while the production credit goes to Lizer Classic.

As the song 'Achii' resonates across borders, fans from around the globe have warmly embraced its rhythm and melody, making it a resounding hit.

Starshine - Buruklyn Boyz

Kenyan hip-hop music duo Buruklyn Boyz has just released their newest musical invention, a mesmerizing song titled 'Starshine.'