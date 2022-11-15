Video: This scene from Bobi Wine’s ‘Calorina’ will make your day

Wine belts out: "Carolina is the girl I went to school with, in 1997. She was so beautiful that if she smiled you'd be like, I'm dead, oh mama. Everyone fancied Carolina, from me to the headmaster. She used to call me Rasta Happy Yo because I had no money at all. I recently encountered Calorina and she looked like she'd been smeared with ash. She was so pale I cried. And when she saw me, she was surprised."
One of Bobi Wine's most educative songs is titled Calorina. In the song, which was produced by Paddy Man, Wine talks about his old schoolmate who fell in love with a boy that left her after becoming pregnant.
He renders: "I met her in Ndeeba roaming and I asked what befell her. And she said the past is the past... I asked where she lives and she said she lives in that bar over there... She said she met a boy and loved him but the boy became a problem... The boy took my heart and I dropped out of school... When I became pregnant, he disappeared... I had nothing to do yet I was already pregnant, so I dropped out of school..."
He continues: "When I was expelled from school, I returned home. On seeing me, my father collapsed. When home became tough, I decided to get a job, but the job became a job. Even right now I'm suffering... So, if you have ears, you better listen and if you have eyes, you better see, haha. Welcome to the Bobi Wine Edutainment... Girls in school avoid getting pregnant... Having fun is great, but it's a path to killing your future... Don't let a man convince you with love because great things are in the future."
A Tiktoker clipped a scene from the song and it brought back memories as you will read in the comments on the video below.
