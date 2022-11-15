Video: This scene from Bobi Wine’s ‘Calorina’ will make your day

Pulse

He renders: "I met her in Ndeeba roaming and I asked what befell her. And she said the past is the past... I asked where she lives and she said she lives in that bar over there... She said she met a boy and loved him but the boy became a problem... The boy took my heart and I dropped out of school... When I became pregnant, he disappeared... I had nothing to do yet I was already pregnant, so I dropped out of school..."

He continues: "When I was expelled from school, I returned home. On seeing me, my father collapsed. When home became tough, I decided to get a job, but the job became a job. Even right now I'm suffering... So, if you have ears, you better listen and if you have eyes, you better see, haha. Welcome to the Bobi Wine Edutainment... Girls in school avoid getting pregnant... Having fun is great, but it's a path to killing your future... Don't let a man convince you with love because great things are in the future."