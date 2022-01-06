RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

You watched as everything was taken from us - Miracle Baby says about Sailors Gang

Miriam Mwende

Miracle Baby addresses Kenyans on what happened to Sailors Gang

Sailors Gang group member Miracle Baby has spoken out after numerous questions on what happened to the Gengetone music group.

A frustrated Miracle Baby addressed their fans, in no uncertain terms, saying that when the group was experiencing difficulties with its management company they felt unsupported.

Sailors Gang rose to fame for their street anthems Wamlambez, Wainame, Pekejeng and others and was comprised of Peter Miracle Baby, Shalkido, QoqosJuma, Masilver and Lexxy Yung.

The explicit lyricism and expert use of the new age versions of Kenyan slang Sheng' propelled their fame even further and concurrently started various conversations on Kenya's music and culture.

As their career started to peak, they however, had various public spats with their management team, MRX Media, a company which belongs to radio presenter Mwalimu Rachel.

Mwalimu Rachel accused Sailors Gang of breaching their contract with her by signing with a different record label without her knowledge.

In the process, the music group was denied access to their YouTube channel and consequentially, their music. All these events taking place in the course of the year 2020.

Miracle Baby has now asked the group's fans to stop asking what happened to their beloved group.

"World mzima ilikua na ikaona tukinyang'anywa vitu zetu zote including: account zetu, doo zetu, deals za mamilioni zikapingwa na mnajua nani aliduu ivo... But ikanyamaziwa.

"(The whole world watched and witnessed as everything was taken away from us, including: our accounts, our money, and our deals which were worth millions were fought. And everyone knows who did this to us, and no one said a thing.)," the musician lamented.

Perhaps explaining why he's been away from the music scene, Peter Miracle Baby stated that he is focused on ventures that will help him earn a living.

"Sioni tukisaidiana na maswali za ufala nkt! That's why naduu chenye itaniletea food kwa meza so uki feel kuuliza swali please nakubeg uezi kosa...

"(I am not willing to answer these stupid questions! That's why I'm doing only what will put food on my table so if you feel like you'd like to ask a question, please, I beg you, go...)," the artiste stated while adding some unprintable words.

A fan had asked: "Where did Sailors Gang go? Not even a concert or a new song?"

Miriam Mwende

