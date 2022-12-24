ADVERTISEMENT
Tory Lanez found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Fabian Simiyu

Rapper Tory Lanez has been found guilty of shooting fellow Musician Megan Thee Stallion in 2020

Tory Lanez [Instagram]
Tory Lanez [Instagram]

Daystar Peterson known to many as Tory Lanez has been found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion by a Los Angeles jury.

It has been reported that Lanez shot Megan's two feet in 2020 after arguing when the two were romantically entangled at the time.

Some of the bullet fragments are still on her feet despite removing others successfully after the shooting incident.

Tory Lanez [Instagram]
Tory Lanez [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Megan Thee Stallion Just 'Set The Record Straight' On The Weekend Shooting She Was Involved In

Tory Lanez has been convicted of three accounts which include: discharging a firearm with gross negligence, carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm, and assault with a semiautomatic handgun.

Megan was not present during the hearing although she had already testified to being shot in her feet by the rapper after leaving a party.

She also testified to the court at some point stating that the rapper offered her a lot of money to keep quiet about the shooting incident.

Lanez's legal team tried to raise the possibility of another shooter in the case, a friend of Megan who was present when the incident happened.

Megan Thee Stallion [Instagram]
Megan Thee Stallion [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

Mr Lanez's defense team denied all the charges pressed against the rapper and raised queries that some of the investigations were not well done.

Mr Lanez was perplexed after being convicted and his father started shouting in protest at the outcome of the hearing.

Megan's lawyers said in a statement that justice had finally prevailed for the musician and that they are thankful the jury got it right.

Lanez is now staring at a possible 20 years in prison.

Fabian Simiyu
