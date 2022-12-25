6 tips to ensure you stay safe this Christmas

You don't have to be caught unawares, here are a few tips that will help you stay safe during the holidays.

Don’t drink and drive

There's a famous phrase in Kenya ‘gari inajua nyumbani (the car knows its way home)' and it is probably the cause of many road accidents that involve drunk drivers.

However, to ensure you and your loved ones get home safely and cross over to the new year in good shape, request a cab if no one is in a state to drive.

Do not be caught up in the holiday fever and make decisions that might change your lives drastically or lead to the loss of lives.

Watch what you eat

There will be many occasions serving food and drinks. It is advisable to make sure you are eating clean and fresh food. Don’t just eat anything you are offered at social gatherings.

This might lead to food poisoning, stomach complications, diarrhea, and much more. Therefore, it’s better to stay extra careful especially if you have a sensitive stomach.

Avoid talking to strangers, especially in the CBD

We all know the drill. One stop to answer a question and the next thing you know, you are somewhere in Kitengela with no phone, money, wallet, or clothes.

Thieves will be preying on people who mostly will be in transit to the upcountry. Beware of anyone who approaches you in town, avoid crowded places, using your phone in public, or anyone who tries to make unwelcome physical contact with you.

Protect your drink

Whenever you decide to sip some alcohol, ensure you don’t consume anything which has a broken seal.

Similarly, if you are in an open place do not leave your drink lying around carelessly. Some people might use this opportunity to spike your drink, rob, or even harm you. And this is the time to make good memories, not bad ones.

Refrain from slowing down at night along the highways

Whenever you see someone or a group of people crossing the road at night, don’t be so quick to slow down and allow them to cross the road.

These might turn out to be thieves who once you slow down will either rob you or carjack you. These robbers are known to be brutal, so stay woke.

Avoid late-night walks/activities

If possible, avoid late-night activities that’ll force you to get home late. If you are walking, make sure you are with a group of people who will at least keep you safe or take a cab home.