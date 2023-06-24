How to tell that your guy has multiple partners

However, there are instances where suspicions arise about potential infidelity or the presence of multiple partners.

If you find yourself questioning whether your guy may be involved with others, it's important to pay attention to certain signs and behaviors that can indicate he has multiple partners.

By being observant and aware, you can gain insights into his actions and make informed decisions about your relationship.

How can you describe his past?

If you enter into a relationship with someone who has had multiple previous partners, there is a considerable likelihood that they may engage in similar behavior while claiming to be in love with you.

This probability can be likened to the seemingly endless cycle of Ross getting married again in the TV show 'Friends'.

For individuals with a history of many partners, this behavior may not hold significant weight or importance to them. Consequently, there is a higher chance that they may continue with such actions.

He is a liar

You may find yourself entrusting in and believing all the lies that someone with a history of multiple partners has told you, only to discover one day that you've been deceived.

Should you decide to delve deeper into the truth about such a man, you will likely uncover a series of inconsistencies and discrepancies within his stories.

It can feel as if you've become entangled in a perplexing web of falsehoods, realizing that the fairytale you had woven together was built upon shaky foundations.

Can't tolerate being in public with you

In a scenario where a man has a history of multiple partners, he may prefer to keep your relationship hidden from public view.

This discretion is often motivated by his desire to protect his reputation as a Casanova and avoid potential complications. Your interactions with him may be limited to specific locations such as inside a vehicle, at either of your residences or during the early hours of the day.

It almost feels like a clandestine relationship that is unknown to the outside world. Whenever you attempt to meet him at other times or in public settings, he tends to come up with excuses to avoid it.

He decides the next move

The dynamics of a relationship with someone who has multiple partners often revolve around their convenience and availability.

Regardless of your preferred time or day, you'll consistently find yourself accommodating their schedule.

It becomes expected that you adjust to their time limitations, or else they may react with frustration or anger. These behaviors can be indicative of someone juggling multiple partners.

She’s just a friend

One of the signs that your guy may have multiple partners is the consistent explanation that any new woman you hear about is just a friend, someone you supposedly don't know.

This pattern of dismissing and downplaying the presence of other women in his life can leave you feeling confused and unsure about who he is truly spending time with.

Furthermore, his frequent changes in social circles and groups of friends only add to the confusion, making it difficult to determine who he is really associating with.