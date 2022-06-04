Simon Kabu celebrates grownup daughter in her 20s during birthday [Photo]

Taking to social media, Kabu wished his daughter a happy birthday, confirming their relationship.

He further wished his daughter well in the years ahead, growing up as a God-fearing person.

“Join me in wishing my daughter Maureen a happy birthday. May you grow to be as God fearing as you have been. May God bless you,” Kabu wrote.

It is not clear whether Maureen is the same daughter he referred to in April this year.

In May this year, Kabu admitted to having a 24-year-old daughter with another woman during a Q&A session with his followers on Instagram.

One follower asked: "Is it true you have a 24-year-old daughter, and you have been hiding her from Sarah?”

“Hapo kwa hiding apana but yuko,” he responded, confirming that he has not been hiding his daughter from his wife Sarah Kabu.

Pulse Live Kenya

Hi confession came in the wake of reports of trouble in their marriage but the couple has since reconciled.

It all began when Sarah took to social media, catching her followers with surprise.