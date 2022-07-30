Anthony Hamilton treated to exclusive Kenyan Safari only 4 other celebrities have experienced

Speaking after hosting an American RnB star Anthony Hamilton to a morning game drive at the Nairobi National Park, KTB CEO Dr Betty Radier said the strategy was part of a larger strategy to display the destination through the eyes of key personalities.

“Kenya is globally known as a destination that hosts big events, concerts, and musical events. The last two years have been difficult but I am glad to note that we are on an upward trajectory. When International superstars like Anthony Hamilton come to Kenya to perform, it sends the right signals to other people who were not sure about coming to Kenya,” said the CEO.

She pointed out that KTB in the past few years has made a deliberate effort to leverage the power of key personalities to showcase Magical Kenya’s tourism experiences and sell Kenya as a key sporting destination in Africa.

"We are glad that he is in the country and many Kenyans will get to enjoy his music. We are also glad that he was able to experience an authentic African Safari which leaves him with beautiful memories to share,” added Radier.

The 51-year-old American superstar is set to perform on Saturday at the Carnivore Grounds at Yetu Live. It is the second time the American musician is in Kenya to perform, the first time being in 2013.

He was hosted for an early game drive at the Nairobi National Park.

“I am delighted to be back in Kenya after several years. I am grateful for the opportunity to visit the Nairobi National Park, today I saw a lion for the first time and I have visited Africa several other times. I have also seen the other wonderful wildlife and enjoyed breakfast in the park; the people are great and welcoming. Everyone should visit Magical Kenya,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton is a multiple award-winner and has produced numerous hit albums. He has been nominated for and won numerous awards in his music career including his first Grammy Award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for You've Got the Love I Need in 2002.

KTB has previously leveraged other key personalities to showcase the destination; including the current Magical Kenya destination ambassador Eliud Kipchoge, the Magical Kenya Tembo Naming Ambassador Edward Norton, Naomi Campbell, and Ugandan musician Eddy Kenzo.

KTB CEO said tapping into a different segment of travellers has prompted KTB to identify diverse products and experiences to meet the varied preference and choices.