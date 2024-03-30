The sports category has moved to a new website.

6 practical ways to rediscover Easter for those who've lost faith

Miriam Mwende

It's not uncommon for individuals to feel disconnected from the holiday, unsure how to find personal meaning in its traditions.

A woman in a headwrap and dera using her phone [Image Credit: Ekua Apau]
A woman in a headwrap and dera using her phone [Image Credit: Ekua Apau]

Easter, with its deep historical and cultural roots, has long been a time of celebration, reflection, and renewal.

Originating as a Christian holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ, Easter also embraces symbols and traditions that predate Christianity, reflecting universal themes of renewal, rebirth, and the triumph of life over death.

Across the globe, cultures celebrate Easter in diverse ways, from the spiritual solemnity of church services to the lighthearted joy of Easter egg hunts.

Despite its wide-ranging significance, it's not uncommon for individuals to feel disconnected from the holiday, unsure how to find personal meaning in its traditions.

If you're looking to rediscover the essence of Easter in a way that resonates with you, here are six practical suggestions that blend activity-based and reflective practices centered on universal themes of renewal, hope, and community.

QUIZ: Let this quiz pick something for you to watch this Easter

Easter's theme of renewal offers a perfect metaphor for personal growth and transformation. Identify an area of your life you've been wanting to change or improve—be it physical health, a hobby, or a skill.

Dedicate the Easter period to initiating this change, using the symbolism of rebirth as your motivation.

For instance, starting a garden can be a literal interpretation of growth and renewal, as you nurture plants from seed to bloom. This activity not only connects you with the cycle of life and renewal inherent in Easter but also provides a tangible reflection of your personal growth.

At its heart, Easter is about hope and giving back. Engage with these themes by volunteering for community service projects during the Easter season.

Whether it's helping out at a local shelter, participating in a community cleanup, or offering your skills to a nonprofit, giving back is a powerful way to connect with the broader meanings of hope and renewal.

This involvement not only aids those in need but can also help you feel more connected to the community and the spirit of Easter.

Reflection is a key aspect of Easter, inviting us to ponder life's deeper meanings and our place within it.

Start an Easter reflection journal, dedicating time each day to write about themes of hope, renewal, and transformation.

You can reflect on personal experiences, dreams for the future, or the changes you see in the world around you. This practice can offer insights into your personal connection with Easter and help cultivate a mindset of renewal and hope.

Discovering how different cultures celebrate Easter can provide fresh perspectives and inspire new personal traditions.

Research Easter traditions from around the globe and choose a few to incorporate into your celebration.

READ: Theme and name of each day leading to Good Friday in the Holy Week

From baking Easter bread as done in European countries to creating a "Pysanka" (a decorated Ukrainian Easter egg), exploring these diverse traditions can deepen your appreciation for the holiday's universal themes and connect you with a global community.

Many communities host Easter-related services that are open to everyone, regardless of their religious beliefs.

These can range from concerts and art exhibits to lectures and outdoor festivals.

Participating in these events can offer a sense of belonging and provide a deeper understanding of Easter's significance in various cultural contexts.

It's also a great way to meet others who might be exploring similar feelings of disconnection or seeking new ways to celebrate the holiday.

Easter coincides with spring in many parts of the world, making it an ideal time to engage with nature's theme of renewal.

Practice mindfulness by taking walks in nature, paying close attention to the signs of spring—budding flowers, birds returning, and longer days.

These walks can be meditative and rejuvenating, allowing you to physically and mentally engage with the concept of renewal.

Reflect on the parallels between the natural renewal around you and the potential for personal and communal renewal that Easter symbolises.

This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author.

