Let this quiz pick something for you to watch this Easter

This quiz will pick something fun for you to watch this Easter from three of the latest cinematic releases.
Who played Jesus in the movie 'Son of God' (2014)?
Jim Caviezel
Diogo Morgado
Henry Cavill
Joaquin Phoenix
Diogo Morgado Next question
Portuguese actor Diogo Morgado portrayed Jesus in 'Son of God', a movie that was adapted from the miniseries 'The Bible'. Morgado's performance was widely praised for its depth and humanity.
Who lent their voice to God in the animated film 'The Prince of Egypt' (1998)?
Val Kilmer Next question
Val Kilmer not only voiced Moses in 'The Prince of Egypt' but also provided the voice for God, showcasing his versatility as an actor in this animated classic.
Which actress portrayed Mary, mother of Jesus, in 'The Nativity Story' (2006)?
Keisha Castle-Hughes Next question
Australian-New Zealander Keisha Castle-Hughes was nominated for an Oscar for her role in 'Whale Rider' and portrayed the Virgin Mary in 'The Nativity Story', bringing a touching portrayal of Mary's journey
Jim Caviezel played Jesus in which movie?
Son of God (2014)
The Last Temptation of Christ (1988)
The Passion of the Christ (2004)
Jesus of Nazareth (1977)
The Passion of the Christ (2004) Next question
Jim Caviezel's portrayal of Jesus in 'The Passion of the Christ' directed by Mel Gibson, is one of the most powerful and enduring in film history, known for its emotional depth and physical realism.
Who played Moses in the epic film 'Exodus: Gods and Kings' (2014)?
Christian Bale Next question
Christian Bale took on the role of Moses in 'Exodus: Gods and Kings', directed by Ridley Scott. Bale's portrayal of the biblical figure was both powerful and human.
Who played the role of Noah in the 2014 film 'Noah'?
Russell Crowe Next question
Russell Crowe played Noah in Darren Aronofsky's 'Noah', a dramatic retelling of the biblical story of Noah's Ark, showcasing Crowe's ability to portray deeply complex characters.
In 'Mary Magdalene' (2018), who played the titular role?
Rooney Mara Next question
Rooney Mara brought a nuanced and sensitive portrayal of the role of Mary Magdalene in the movie 'Mary Magdalene', exploring her story from a fresh perspective.
Who voiced God in the comedy film 'Bruce Almighty' (2003)?
Morgan Freeman Next question
Morgan Freeman's portrayal of God in 'Bruce Almighty' is iconic, offering a mix of wisdom and humor that perfectly suited the film's comedic yet thought-provoking tone.
Who played Samson in 'Samson' (2018)?
Taylor James Next question
Taylor James played the titular character in "Samson," bringing physicality and depth to the role of the biblical hero known for his incredible strength.
In "Joseph: King of Dreams" (2000), who voiced the character of Joseph, the dreamer with the colorful coat?
Ben Affleck Next question
Ben Affleck lent his voice to the titular character in the animated film 'Joseph: King of Dreams'. The movie tells the story of Joseph, his gift of interpreting dreams, and his colorful coat, offering a touching narrative that's both inspiring and entertaining.
You might enjoy something light and modern to start. How about 2023 film 'Jesus Revolution'? It's a fantastical take on modern-day debates on faith and secularism and is based on an autobiographical book by the same title.
You're well-versed in biblical epics! "The Book of Clarence" could be your next favourite, it's a fresh take and reimagination of the Bible story and features people of colour as the lead cast!
You're a biblical story aficionado! With three epic docu-series episodes, 'Testament: The Story of Moses' might catch your fancy, offering a cinematic look at the life of Moses, blending action, romance, and political intrigue.
