Here are all the companies that have cut ties with Kanye West

During Paris Fashion Week, he wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt, which didn’t sit well with the Black people, who felt it was an attack on Black Lives Matter.

In a now-deleted tweet, he said, “When I wake up, I’m about to go Death Con” on Jewish people.” Since then, many companies have been dropping him like flies.

Balenciaga

Balenciaga has had a long-standing relationship with Kanye, he even walked their runway during the Paris Fashion Week last month, but they were one of the first companies to cut ties with him.

“Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” the brand’s parent firm, Kering, said in a brief statement.

Adidas

Kanye has accused Adidas of stealing his designs and it seemed like he wanted out of the contract.

Adidas announced conducting a "thorough evaluation" of the relationship, they declared on October 25 that its collaboration with Ye was over and that they will no longer sell Yeezy or pay any money to Kanye and his companies.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” They said in a statement.

Gap

Although West and Gap broke off their partnership in September after West claimed the company had violated their contract, the retailer said on Tuesday that it has now shut down its Yeezy website and is "taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product from our stores" because "antisemitism, racism, and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values."

Apart from these companies, many others have disassociated themselves from Kanye. Jaylen Brown and Aaron Donald of Donda Sports - professional athletes signed to Kanye’s sports brand, Footlocker, a shoe distribution company, Kim Kardashian, Def Jam records (though, he is no longer signed to them), CAA - a talent agency that represent him during touring and last did so in 2016, Anna Wintour of Vogue, JP Morgan, his lawyers have all cut ties with him. All his social media accounts have been suspended.