Here are all the companies that have cut ties with Kanye West

Temi Iwalaiye

Is Kanye West cancelled?

Ye, who is also known as Kanye West, is seen wearing a Balenciaga boxing mouthguard, outside Givenchy, during Paris Fashion Week.Edward Berthelot/GC Images
Rapper and fashion designer, Kanye ‘Ye’ West is known for tweeting and posting very controversial statements on Instagram, things like slavery are a choice amongst other choice words.

During Paris Fashion Week, he wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt, which didn’t sit well with the Black people, who felt it was an attack on Black Lives Matter.

In a now-deleted tweet, he said, “When I wake up, I’m about to go Death Con” on Jewish people.” Since then, many companies have been dropping him like flies.

Balenciaga has had a long-standing relationship with Kanye, he even walked their runway during the Paris Fashion Week last month, but they were one of the first companies to cut ties with him.

“Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” the brand’s parent firm, Kering, said in a brief statement.

Kanye has accused Adidas of stealing his designs and it seemed like he wanted out of the contract.

Adidas announced conducting a "thorough evaluation" of the relationship, they declared on October 25 that its collaboration with Ye was over and that they will no longer sell Yeezy or pay any money to Kanye and his companies.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” They said in a statement.

Although West and Gap broke off their partnership in September after West claimed the company had violated their contract, the retailer said on Tuesday that it has now shut down its Yeezy website and is "taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product from our stores" because "antisemitism, racism, and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values."

Apart from these companies, many others have disassociated themselves from Kanye. Jaylen Brown and Aaron Donald of Donda Sports - professional athletes signed to Kanye’s sports brand, Footlocker, a shoe distribution company, Kim Kardashian, Def Jam records (though, he is no longer signed to them), CAA - a talent agency that represent him during touring and last did so in 2016, Anna Wintour of Vogue, JP Morgan, his lawyers have all cut ties with him. All his social media accounts have been suspended.

Forbes reported that he is no longer a billionaire. It seems like Kanye has been effectively cancelled.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

