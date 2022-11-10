RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle

Inspired by the Rendille & Samburu, check out KikoRomeo's stunning collection debuted in Lagos

Miriam Mwende

One of the themes Kenyan fashion designer Iona McCreath explored with the collection is the body as a conveyor of cultural processes and storytelling

KikoRomeo debuts their latest ILLE collection at Heineken Lagos Fashion Week
KikoRomeo debuts their latest ILLE collection at Heineken Lagos Fashion Week

The just concluded Heineken Lagos Fashion Week saw Kenyan fashion brand KikoRomeo unveil a new collection inspired by the Cushitic communities of North-Eastern Kenya - the Rendille and Samburu.

The ILLE Collection showcases stunning, easy-to-wear, fluid pieces with space for movement around the body for both men and women.

Designer of the collection and KikoRomeo's Creative Director Iona McCreath showed innovation through textiles and silhouettes, marrying traditional dyeing and weaving techniques with new textures, patterns and modern silhouettes.

"With inspiration stemming from the Rendille and Samburu and the processes of hybridisation and evolution that they have faced in relation to each other. The body as a form of adornment is another theme that this collection explores," Iona explained.

KikoRomeo debuts their latest ILLE collection at Heineken Lagos Fashion Week
KikoRomeo debuts their latest ILLE collection at Heineken Lagos Fashion Week Pulse Live Kenya
KikoRomeo debuts their latest ILLE collection at Heineken Lagos Fashion Week
KikoRomeo debuts their latest ILLE collection at Heineken Lagos Fashion Week Pulse Live Kenya

Browse the full ILLE Collection by KikoRomeo

Sharp “V” necklines, were contrasted by asymmetric hems, parallel pants and deep pleats. Flowing jumpsuits and dresses in regenerated orange peel and rose petal textiles contrasted with boxy cuts of handwoven cotton.

Patterns were rich with linear stripes of brightly-colored beads, blurry stripes of hand dyes and soft geometric diamonds in blues, oranges and browns. These were combined with undyed natural yarn and napa leather.

The brand also paid close attention to detail with finely crafted coconut shell buttons and laser-cut cow horn buttons, both upcycled by-products of the food industry.

KikoRomeo debuts their latest ILLE collection at Heineken Lagos Fashion Week
KikoRomeo debuts their latest ILLE collection at Heineken Lagos Fashion Week Pulse Live Kenya

The ILLE textile was created to encapsulate the wealth of Kenyan beadwork and embody it within a textile. The glass beads are combined with rainfed cotton, and then woven into the textile, reflecting the semi-permanence of bodily adornment.

"Primarily from the perspective of nomadic and semi-nomadic peoples who move around constantly. Thus, through processes of permanence (through scarring, piercings etc) and impermanence, (through body painting and jewelry) the body becomes a way to convey cultural processes and tell stories. Within this collection, these themes are explored through the individual textiles and their pairings," Iona added.

KikoRomeo is a heritage brand, widely credited with transforming fashion in Kenya, and mentoring many designers and artisans over the last two decades. KikoRomeo means “Adam’s Apple” in Kiswahili and was founded in 1996 by Iona's mother Christine-Ann McCreath.

KikoRomeo debuts their latest ILLE collection at Heineken Lagos Fashion Week
KikoRomeo debuts their latest ILLE collection at Heineken Lagos Fashion Week Pulse Live Kenya

Browse the full ILLE Collection by KikoRomeo

Twenty-six-year-old Iona took the reins at KikoRomeo in 2018 and is keen on material innovation, researching and developing ways to create new textiles that are informed by our contexts

Recommended articles

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Inspired by the Rendille & Samburu, check out KikoRomeo's stunning collection debuted in Lagos

Inspired by the Rendille & Samburu, check out KikoRomeo's stunning collection debuted in Lagos

Watch how Amber Ray's proposal went down in Dubai

Watch how Amber Ray's proposal went down in Dubai

Felicity Shiru shares her delivery and postpartum experiences after being discharged

Felicity Shiru shares her delivery and postpartum experiences after being discharged

CNN recognises Kenyan who makes millions and spends it all on the needy

CNN recognises Kenyan who makes millions and spends it all on the needy

5 things to know about law that says men must marry 2 or more wives

5 things to know about law that says men must marry 2 or more wives

Joe Ageyo promoted months after joining Nation Media Group

Joe Ageyo promoted months after joining Nation Media Group

Jamila Mohamed, 7 other Kenyans on list of most influential African Women

Jamila Mohamed, 7 other Kenyans on list of most influential African Women

Daddy Owen responds to Pritty Vishy after she offered herself for marriage

Daddy Owen responds to Pritty Vishy after she offered herself for marriage

Mejja scores new bae, reveals tough lessons learnt from former relationship

Mejja scores new bae, reveals tough lessons learnt from former relationship

Trending

Joe Ageyo

Joe Ageyo promoted months after joining Nation Media Group

Pritty Vishy and Daddy Owen. Vishy has expressed her desire to get married to Owen

Daddy Owen responds to Pritty Vishy after she offered herself for marriage

Felicity and Thee Pluto. The couple received their bundle of joy Zoey on November 4

Felicity Shiru shares her delivery and postpartum experiences after being discharged

Polygamous Marriage

5 things to know about law that says men must marry 2 or more wives