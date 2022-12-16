5 ways to maintain a healthy relationship while apart during the holidays

You need not endure the torment of heartbreak if your partner is someone you want to be with long-term. But as they say, relationships require effort.

If you are in a relationship, here’s how you can maintain your relationship through the holidays:-

1. Stay in touch

Whether you have traveled away from the city or you are spending the holiday together, make sure you are present in every possible way. Have an ongoing conversation through text or regularly scheduled phone calls.

It's a good time to also check in with your partner and if you need to, have uncomfortable conversations on issues that have been affecting your relationship.

Ask how you can be a better partner, or how you can keep loving them in a way that makes them feel seen.

Such in-depth conversations will do a lot of good for your relationship and help solidify your bond even if you are apart.

Given that the holidays are filled with activities, making a deliberate effort to stay in touch will also give you reassurance and help you stay connected to each other. Do not get distant or let the festivities get in the way.

2. Plan a little getaway

Sometimes, balancing work, family and relationships can become a little strenuous. That’s why it’s important for you and your partner to go on a vacation popularly known as baecation.

This will help you strengthen the relationship, enjoy quality time together, learn more about each other and make more memories together.

Giving yourselves something to look forward to after your time apart will keep you locked in with each other and bring excitement to the relationship.

3. Create boundaries with family

It’s not unusual for relatives or parents to invade a relationship and ask questions like, 'When are you going to get married?' or 'When will you have children?'

Some family members may want to get into discussions that you haven't had with your partner and if you're not together, the outside opinions may affect how you relate with your special person.

Limit the details you will share and take advantage of the fact that your partner is not present to say, 'I'll bring them so you can ask that question while we're together'. Protect your relationship from unnecessary interference.

4. Extend kindness and grace

It’s essential to understand that this season can be stressful, from dealing with family members to struggling financially and spending time away from each other.

If your partner appears distant and you feel something in the relationship has changed, instead of assuming they are breaking up with you, understand they may be going through something.

Allow them to be human, give them some space if need be, and remind them you are there for them and when the time is right you can talk about whatever may be bothering them.

5. Gift each other

Regardless of your love language remind the other that they are important to you through gifting and in this remarkable age of dial-a-delivery, it is much easier to send over a surprise.

You can get them something they have always longed to have or something you think they’ll love. You could even send over a holiday-themed care package.