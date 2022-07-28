Here are 6 signs that you need to call off a relationship

1. They no longer show interest

When someone is genuinely interested in you, they will take care of you in every possible way, check up on you often, and offer support in whatever you do. They will be your biggest cheerleader.

When they start slipping away, you will notice that they no longer give you attention, affection and the effort they used to put into the relationship is dead. Everything will turn into an argument, and you will wonder where the love went to. At times, people blame these changes on work, stress, or family issues, but truth is, the waters run deep.

2. You experience Physical, verbal, emotional, and sexual abuse

They say that when someone shows you who they are, believe them. Do not try to tell yourself a different narrative, things are as they are, and the uncomfortable truth is, you can never change people.

If you find yourself in such a situation, walk away. It might not be easy but the longer you tolerate abuse, the more you continue to fuel the behavior. Some of these scenarios lead to death and affect more than one person. Protect your peace at all costs and find a safe space for yourself.

3. They don’t address your issues

If you keep complaining about the same issues, over and over again, maybe it’s time you called off the relationship. A healthy relationship is one where both parties feel seen, heard, and valued.

Your partner should be able to acknowledge your feelings, take accountability for the mistakes they have made and do better. But if they don’t take action and take your issues as complaints, it’s time to write a different story. Otherwise, it will lead to lots of resentment and unhappiness.

BusinessInsider USA Images

4. You no longer share the same values or vision

If you both wanted the same things at the beginning of a relationship, but now it feels as if life is pulling you in two different directions, then maybe it’s time to consider a breakup. If you wanted children, commitment, and transparency but your partner has changed their mind, for example, they no longer want children, don’t overlook the issue. For some time, it might look as if you are doing okay but you can’t grow together if you are moving in different directions. You will pay the price heavily. Other times, individual, financial, and career growth will lead to separation, and that’s okay.

5 . You are constantly sacrificing yourself for them

Healthy relationships won’t take away from you or ask for more than you can provide. They won’t make you neglect or shrink yourself, so the other person can appear bigger. No. They will give you the freedom to be yourself and support you in your growth and in your journey.

But if a relationship forces you to sacrifice your relationships, hobbies, family, or professional goals, then it’s about time you put yourself first and chose what’s best for you.

6. They are selfish

Everything revolves around them. They are always talking about their life, but never really bother about what’s going on in your life. They want their needs and wants to be met but they never bother meeting yours.