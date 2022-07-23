5 lines Kenyan men will drop to cozy up this cold season

So, here are the lies men will be dishing out in the cold season:-

Will you join me for supper?

When some men want something, they’ll make sure they get it. They’ll make water from scratch if they have to and say everything you want to hear, just to impress you.

However, don’t be fooled, sis. If he calls you saying 'nataka nikupikie supper leo', just know that you are going to be part of the dinner.

But also remember that after a lovely butter chicken and rice supper, we always throw out the chicken bones in the morning after's trash.

Man cooking Pulse Nigeria

And who knows if they’ll throw you in the trash together with the bones? If someone really cares about you, let them take you out for dinner. But once you go to his place, that will be the beginning of a beautiful or sad story.

Hata tuliachana kitambo...

This is the time guys in relationships will come across as single. There's no telling if this applies to men across the world, but Kenyan men will always deny their girlfriends at any chance they get. It’s like they look forward to this.

Even married men will lie and say they are not happy at home or they don’t love their wives anymore. May the Lord have mercy on you. So, when he tries to get closer and claim he’s single, please don’t fall into his trap. He just wants you in his bed. He is still in a happy relationship.

I’ve missed you...

You might get a couple of calls from people from your past or even your present, insisting they miss you. They might even go ahead and say they’ve been thinking about you, they want to work things out.

Please, don’t be over the moon, it might be a lie. In fact, at this point it’s safe to say that 'I miss you...' can be loosely translated as 'when are you coming over?'

ece-auto-gen

Take time to analyze the situation and reflect. Don’t allow yourself to get into a situation because you are cold, desperate, or horny. It’s also important to ask yourself why they didn’t get in touch in March or any other time.

Sitafanya kitu hutaki nifanye...

Kenyan men need an award for their audacity. People who tell this lie are the same ones who also claim 'kichwa tu...'

You’ll think this statement makes you feel safe, but it’s just a form of emotional manipulation.

Ladies, don’t go to a man's house thinking you are going to stay on different couches, talk about life, say a prayer and then leave. You’ll be surprised.

His manhood will be ready to receive you as soon as you enter his house, even before you have a glass of water. Stay woke sis because once you cross the line, there’s never going back.

I love you, I have always loved you...

Really? Some men can be very selfish and greedy. They’ll be so sweet, filled with millions of promises just to make sure they have you at their convenience. And when you need them, they are nowhere to be found. Beware of the wolves dressed in sheep’s clothing.