Akorino Model Pesh & hubby expecting their 1st child together [Photos]

Pesh came into the limelight for flaunting her curvy figure in decent outfits on Instagram

Peris Wanjiku alias Pesh and her husband Dan Magenda
Modest fashion Akorino model Peris Wanjiku alias Pesh and her husband Dan Magenda have announced to the world that they are expecting their first child together.

Pesh shared the good news with their Instagram in-laws with a revelation that the moment she learned that she is expectant she knew it was going to be a beautiful journey.

“From the moment I found out I was pregnant, I knew this would be the best journey of my life♥️♥️♥️ @danmagenda,” Pesh announced.

Peris Wanjiku alias Pesh and her husband Dan Magenda
Following the announcement, fans and followers joined the conversation congratulating Pesh and her hubby Magenda.

luccandyCongratulations to you both 🙌🏾”

carey_priscilla “Congratulations ❤️”

tracywaithera “Congratulations 😍😍”

rashee_sherry “Congratulations 😍”

mamushmush “Congratulations👏👏❤️”

maryvaldez231 “Awww 😍😍😍 congratulation❤️❤️❤️❤️”

sheenasaint254Awww congratulations gal❤️❤️❤️”

Peris Wanjiku alias Pesh and her husband Dan Magenda
mbugua_anita_ “This is beautiful ❤️”

wanjiru_boro “Congratulations❤️”

shiruh_baibey “Wooow congratulations❤️”

chirriesheela “Aaaaaaw Congratulations to you @pesh_kenya

kenysbella “Aawww congratulations Pesh and Dan ❤️❤️”

mwangi8872 “Congratulations 👏 👏🙌😍”

joy_msoh “Congratulations girl blessings to you and your family ❤️🔥🔥”

Reacting to the congratulatory messages, Pesh said; ”Thank you so much loves for your warm wishes and congratulations notes🥰🥰🥰 @danmagenda,”.

Pesh and Dan tied the knot in an exquisite wedding ceremony that was graced by their family and close friends in October 2021.

Later on, Pesh took to social media to share moments captured from their lavish ceremony.

“What a lovely day it was ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤. ❤❤❤❤💖💕,” shared Pesh

Peris Wanjiku alias Pesh and her husband Dan Magenda
The two love birds wedded days (October 12, 2021) after Dan went down on his knee to pop the big question: ‘Will You Marry me’.

“Of course I said I DO 🥰🥰 with all this surprises, ningekata aje? Thanks to boo and Bonfire Adventures for the surprise,” shared Pesh after their engagement.

Pesh came into the limelight after she started sharing photos on Instagram flaunting her curvy figure in decent outfits.

Netizens fell in love with her beauty and branded her the hottest Akorino model in Kenya.

