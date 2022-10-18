RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

The Bahati's reveal the gender of their expected newborn

Masia Wambua

Bahati and his wife reveal the gender of their expected newborn.

Bahati and Diana Marua
Bahati and Diana Marua

Celebrity couple Bahati and Diana Marua have revealed the gender of their expected newborn in a video shared on Tuesday, October 18.

The event was blue and pink-themed according to their latest YouTube video and what they shared on their social media handles.

The Bahati's held a gender reveal party, where in the video we see the couple get overcome with joy as the pink smoke from balloons, indicated it was a girl they were expecting.

Diana shared the news on her social media pages saying,

"IT'S A BAAAAAAAABBBYYY GIIIIIRRRRRRLLLL!!!!!! THANK YOU, GOD, FOR ANSWERED PRAYERS," Diana wrote on her social.

It is not possible to tell when the pink and blue-themed affair went down but the news was shared with the fans on October 18 as Diana had been sharing on her socials.

The birth of the new baby will make the number of children the couple have three; two girls and a boy. They have a firstborn Heaven, the secondborn is a boy who is named Majesty.

Bahati and Diana Marua
Bahati and Diana Marua Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I'm officially on the countdown - Diana Marua gives update on pregnancy

In the video shared on YouTube, Bahati confessed that they had put a bet on the gender of the baby and while he had put his money on a boy, he lost it and will have to pay up.

"I had embraced it was a boy, I thought I was going to have a boy. I have lost the election twice. I lost the election, then I lost," Bahati said as he joked about the August elections where he lost the Mathare Constituency seat.

Diana has recently been sharing more on the progress of her pregnancy with her fans on her social media platforms.

When Diana realized that she was pregnant, she publicly admitted that she was not ready for the pregnancy and even said she experienced a mental breakdown over the pregnancy.

Bahati and his wife Diana Marua
Bahati and his wife Diana Marua Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Fans show Diana Marua love as she posts her picture after a long time

I was not prepared and that is my honest truth. When I discovered I was pregnant I had a mental breakdown and I remember it was a period when I was somehow sick and all sorts of emotions running,” she added.

She has since overcome the thought and has smoothly overcome the matter and she expects to deliver anytime having already completed the full pregnancy period.

Read Also

Masia Wambua

