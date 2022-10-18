The Bahati's reveal the gender of their expected newborn

The event was blue and pink-themed according to their latest YouTube video and what they shared on their social media handles.

The Bahati's held a gender reveal party, where in the video we see the couple get overcome with joy as the pink smoke from balloons, indicated it was a girl they were expecting.

Diana shared the news on her social media pages saying,

"IT'S A BAAAAAAAABBBYYY GIIIIIRRRRRRLLLL!!!!!! THANK YOU, GOD, FOR ANSWERED PRAYERS," Diana wrote on her social.

It is not possible to tell when the pink and blue-themed affair went down but the news was shared with the fans on October 18 as Diana had been sharing on her socials.

The birth of the new baby will make the number of children the couple have three; two girls and a boy. They have a firstborn Heaven, the secondborn is a boy who is named Majesty.

Pulse Live Kenya

In the video shared on YouTube, Bahati confessed that they had put a bet on the gender of the baby and while he had put his money on a boy, he lost it and will have to pay up.

"I had embraced it was a boy, I thought I was going to have a boy. I have lost the election twice. I lost the election, then I lost," Bahati said as he joked about the August elections where he lost the Mathare Constituency seat.

Diana has recently been sharing more on the progress of her pregnancy with her fans on her social media platforms.

When Diana realized that she was pregnant, she publicly admitted that she was not ready for the pregnancy and even said she experienced a mental breakdown over the pregnancy.

Pulse Live Kenya

“I was not prepared and that is my honest truth. When I discovered I was pregnant I had a mental breakdown and I remember it was a period when I was somehow sick and all sorts of emotions running,” she added.