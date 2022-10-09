RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I'm offically on the count down - Diana Marua gives update on pregnancy

Amos Robi

Diana Marua has been silent about her pregancy since her babyshower

Diana Marua
Diana Marua

YouTuber turned rapper has given an update on her pregnancy after weeks of silence regarding it.

Marua said she was doing okay except for hyperpigmentation which she is positive would not last long as she was almost due.

Hyperpigmentation is a condition that makes some areas of the skin darker than others and is common in expectant women.

“This pregnancy has favoured me for real 😍 Of course, my nose is noseying and I've gotten a bit of hyperpigmentation, I'm happy it won't get worst because, I'm officially on the countdown,” Diana said.

The update by Diana comes after the Bahatis broke a long silence which had their fans worried.

Before going silent on social media, Diana was treated to a surprise baby shower by a section of her fans.

During the baby shower, Diana revealed that she has struggles as she nears delivery during her pregnancies noting that she most of the time has to spend her time indoors to avoid straining.

“I normally have issues when I get closer to delivery it gets to a point, I can’t walk even when I am in bed my husband has to turn me. But so far I am okay I don’t walk much because I have a condition called pubic symphysis where pressure mounts on my pelvic bones and I can’t walk so I even create content while seated,” Diana said.

Diana Marua also said she had no idea what name she was going to give her baby.

Asking her fans to help her find a suitable name for her thirdborn, Mrs. Bahati also asked her followers to guess the baby's gender.

“God, after my two babies, Heaven and Majesty, I've never been so blank 🤭 This is me humbling myself in front of thee, asking you to give me the name of my third baby🙏.

"Team Dee, are you team girl or team boy? Let me know... what name will we give this baby?" she asked on her Instagram.

Diana and Bahati will be getting their third child together.

