The two shared the good news via their social media platforms with a revelation that they are excited about their new journey to parenthood.

“This is the happiest I have been in a long time 😭😍I'm in love with a human I haven't met yet ❤️❤️❤️❤️... can't wait to meet you my baby😭😭😭😭😭😭🍼... imagine having a child with the love of your life😭😭I love you @director_rashid, Vid up on Nasrashid ❤️😍,” Nasra Yusuff shared.

Churchill show comedians Nasra Yusuff & hubby expecting their 1st child together Pulse Live Kenya

Director Rashid wrote; “I have been waiting for this to happen for a while and Finally Allah has made it happen alhamdulillah 🙏🙏 I Can't wait to meet you my baby 😍😍😍 You will be cute like your mother😘 @nasrayusuff ... I love you 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍,”.

The announcement attracted lots of positive vibrations from their fans and followers who gushed over them with lovely comments.

sammie_kioko 😍👏👏👏👏👏👏... uncle kioko finally.

jackyvike Congratulations to you Both !!! 🎉.

meena_ally I told you I knew it 😂😂😂 Congratulations family ❤️❤️.

eddiebutita Congratulations The Rashids.

terencecreative Awwww congratulations 👏👏👏👏👏👏.

aggie_the_dance_queen Aaaw. congratulations gal Being parents its the best job ever😍😂.

jaspermurume 👏👏👏👏👏👏heeeeeyyyyy happy for you 2.

benedictor_nurse I was just talking about you yesterday😂😂 congratulations fam❤️

_iamsarrywamz Congratulations my people 🙌❤️❤️

royalrapkidxixaz Congratulations 🔥🔥 another generation of comedy already promised

Churchill show’s Nasra Yusuff weds longtime Boyfriend Rashid Pulse Live Kenya

Nasra Yusuff and Rashid officiated their union through a private wedding ceremony in April 2021.

Nasra mentioned that she got married to her best friend (Rashid) on April 25, 2021. Rashid and Nasra are both comedians on Churchill show.

“Oh yeah guys, on the 25th of april 2021 I got married to my best friend!!!😍😍😍💕💕💕💕💕💕😍” said Nasra Yusuff.