Corazon Kwamboka outlines the challenges of being a young mum

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

"I haven't slept in days," admits Corazon Kwamboka who together with Frankie Just GymIt are the new parents in town.

On Friday, December 17 Kwamboka took to her Instagram page to highlight the main challenge she has faced ever since she gave birth to her second born, Koko.

"As in, I slept for like an hour, then wake up to feed. New moms know the struggle, but I would not have it any other way," read her Instagram story.

Corazon Kwamboka and Frankie welcomed baby number 2 on December 8
Corazon Kwamboka and Frankie welcomed baby number 2 on December 8 Corazon Kwamboka and Frankie welcome baby number 2 [Photo] Pulse Live Kenya

The sleep deprivation that comes with raising a newborn is well-documented and anyone who has had children knows how real this is on another level.

Statistics on parental sleep deprivation almost all parents will experience sleep deprivation in the first six weeks or so after a baby is born.

On December 8, the socialite and her fiancé welcomed baby number two into their family. Kwamboka made the announcement on her social media saying;

"Zero hours of labor, 1hr 15 mins inside theatre, and 6 hours of lying on my back with drips and chills, unable to twist or turn, I am finally holding my little girl. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents koko. We can’t wait to show you the world and love you forever."

