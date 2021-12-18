Corazon Kwamboka outlines the challenges of being a young mum

On Friday, December 17 Kwamboka took to her Instagram page to highlight the main challenge she has faced ever since she gave birth to her second born, Koko.

"As in, I slept for like an hour, then wake up to feed. New moms know the struggle, but I would not have it any other way," read her Instagram story.

Corazon Kwamboka and Frankie welcome baby number 2 [Photo] Pulse Live Kenya

The sleep deprivation that comes with raising a newborn is well-documented and anyone who has had children knows how real this is on another level.

Statistics on parental sleep deprivation almost all parents will experience sleep deprivation in the first six weeks or so after a baby is born.

On December 8, the socialite and her fiancé welcomed baby number two into their family. Kwamboka made the announcement on her social media saying;