Diana Marua seeks help from fans as she nears due date

Amos Robi

Diana will be delivering her third child soon

Rapper and YouTuber Diana Marua has asked her fans to help her in choosing a name for her baby who's on the way.

In a series of posts online, Diana Marua said she had no idea what name she was going to give her baby.

Asking her fans to help her find a suitable name for her third born, Mrs Bahati also asked her followers to guess the baby's gender.

“God, after my two babies, Heaven and Majesty, I've never been so blank 🤭 This is me humbling myself in front of thee, asking you to give me the name of my third baby🙏.

"Team Dee, are you team girl or team boy? Let me know... what name will we give this baby?" she asked on her Instagram.

Diana Marua further said she had experienced a very ‘brief’ pregnancy but said she was ready to meet her baby.

“This has been my shortest pregnancy ever. But honestly, I'm not theatre ready 😩 it's how I'm looking forward to meeting baby that's giving me strength. Let's do this...” she wrote in another post.

“Dear God, thank you. It's only you who understood my heart when I first felt like I was pregnant. It's only you who understood my confusion, I was lost. It's only you who knew the battle that was in my mind. I was afraid of going back to this journey.

"You comforted me. When I did the first scan and got to found out my Due Date, Everything aligned, it was a miracle, you spoke to me,” Diana Marua wrote.

Diana Marua expressed her love for her baby on the way saying she was waiting to share love with them.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

