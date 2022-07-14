You will never see the face, name or gender of our baby - Nandy declares

The singer was responding to questions on whether she will open social media accounts for her child with fiancé Billnass.

The songstress argued that she will only make details of their child public when he/she is of age and understands what social media is.

“Kuhusu swala la mtoto, hatakuwa kwenye social media. Hakuna mtu atajua jina lake wala jinsia,” Nandy said.

Nandy and her fiancé Billnass announced their pregnancy on July 7, 2022, after keeping the news to themselves for a while.

Nandy and Billnass Pulse Live Kenya

Billnass shared a baby bump photo captured strategically to hide Nandy’s face from the equation. This was the first time the couple was making it public that they are about to welcome a new member into their family.

“Jeshi ya Nenga (Billnass),” Billnass captioned the baby bump photo that has now attracted lots of positive vibrations from his 3.9 million followers.

Later, Nandy put up a series of photos captured from their baby bump shoot, thanking God for the blessings.

“Asante mungu kwa zawadi hii..,” Nany captioned one of the photos.

Nandy and Billnass Pulse Live Kenya

The two love birds also disclosed that they are planning a white wedding- set to happen before the month of July ends.

Nandy fight off pregnancy reports

Just the other day, Nandy was in the headlines fighting off claims of hiding her pregnancy and as it stands now the speculations were true.

Nandy fueled the pregnancy reports after stepping out in an outfit that left a section of her fans with questions.

A number of gossip pages reached out to the songstress with congratulatory messages, something that forced her to respond.

Nandy and Billnass Pulse Live Kenya

In one of the messages, Nandy ironically responded to questions of whether she is pregnant or not in a very classy way without denying or agreeing.

“Umegundua nini kwa hii picha (what have you discovered from this photo)? A fan captioned Nandy’s photo.

In a quick rejoinder, the singer replied; “Kwamba uyo dada ana mimba anaifichaaaa yaaani hata sijui kwann anafanya ivyooo khaaaa,”.

Another user reached out to the singer telling her that Pregnancy is not a disease "Nandy Mimba sio ugonjwa” and she replied “kwani nimesemaaa naumwa,”.