Nandy claps back at fan hating on her pregnancy [Screenshot]

Dennis Milimo

Singer Nandy and her husband Billnass
Singer Nandy and her husband Billnass

Tanzanian singer Faustina Charles Mfinanga popularly known as Nandy has clapped back at a fan who was hating on her pregnancy.

In a post seen by this writer, a fan took issues with Nandy’s act of flaunting her baby bump on social media, claiming she will be bewitched by bad people.

“Utadhani wewe ndo wa kwanza kubeba mimba. Endelea kuonesha huo mtungi wako alafu ndo utajua maana ya walimwengu,” the fan told Nandy.

However, in a quick rejoinder Nandy hit back – dismissing the fans’s believes and stereotypes. She made it clear that nobody can dare mess with her pregnancy.

“Tokeni uko na Imani zenu za kipumbavu. Kawawianani uko. Mna hisi kila mtu ni wa kuingiwa ingiwa kitoto. Try me fyuu,” Nandy replied.

On July 14, 2o22, the award-winning singer Nandy vowed to never share photos, name or even the gender of her child when she gives birth.

The singer was responding to questions on whether she will open social media accounts for her child with fiancé Billnass.

The songstress argued that she will only make details of their child public when he/she is of age and understands what social media is.

“Kuhusu swala la mtoto, hatakuwa kwenye social media. Hakuna mtu atajua jina lake wala jinsia,” Nandy said.

Nandy and her fiancé Billnass announced their pregnancy on July 7, 2022, after keeping the news to themselves for a while.

Billnass shared a baby bump photo captured strategically to hide Nandy’s face from the equation. This was the first time the couple was making it public that they are about to welcome a new member into their family.

“Jeshi ya Nenga (Billnass),” Billnass captioned the baby bump photo that has now attracted lots of positive vibrations from his 3.9 million followers.

Later, Nandy put up a series of photos captured from their baby bump shoot, thanking God for the blessings.

“Asante mungu kwa zawadi hii..,” Nany captioned one of the photos.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

