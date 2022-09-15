RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Nick Cannon welcomes 9th child

Odion Okonofua

American actor and TV host Nick Cannon [Instagram/UrbanNews]
The movie star made the announcement via his Instagram page on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

"Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON… Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities," he wrote.

"In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension. We all learn so much from these Angels we call children."

Cannon said he'll be giving his all to taking care of his daughter and won't be defining himself according to what the world wants.

"I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it’s the limited amount of love that is the issue. And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says…I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead, I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be," he promised.

American actor and TV host Nick Cannon [Instagram/NickCannon]
"Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions, because when they do they are only projecting their own harsh experiences, pain and social programming onto her unblemished beauty. As we all know I am not easily triggered and have quite tough skin and have always been an open book but not everyone in my family has that same level of strength."

He advised anyone trying to criticise him to do that without tarnishing the image of his baby mama, Lanisha.

"So I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children. @MissLanishaCole is one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I’ve ever witnessed, and only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood,'' he appealed.

"Please give her that. She is so loving and pure-hearted. As for me, if you are truly concerned during this time of Spiritual Warfare, my inner struggles with self, mental wellness and physical health concerns… Just continue to pray for me and my entire family that God will grant us Peace that surpasses all Understanding. 🙏🏾❤️''

Cannon shares 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Cannon and some of his children including his twins with Mariah Carey. [Instagram/NickCannon]
He has a 4-year-old son GoldenSagon” and a 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen with ex Brittany Bell.

He also welcomed 6-month-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion “Zilly” Heir, with Abby De La Rosa in June 2021.

American actor Nick Cannon and girlfriend Abby De La Rosa [Instagram/Abby De La Rosa]
The 'Drumline' actor tragically lost his 5-month-old son, Zen, with Alyssa Scott in 2021.

In Jan 2022, the actor revealed that he was expecting his eighth child with Bre Tiesi.

In July 2022, the movie star and Tiesi welcomed a son.

