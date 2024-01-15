Charmed or conned? 12 weird reasons Nairobi women can't resist Naija brodas

The charisma, the flamboyance, and the promises of a life beyond the borders of Eastern Africa have rendered these Nigerian men irresistible.

However, beneath the surface of this alluring charm lies a saga of strange reasons why Nairobi women find themselves enamored by these sons of the West.

Oga is charismatic

Charisma – the secret sauce that Nigerian men seem to have perfected. With confidence, charm, and humor in their arsenal, these men effortlessly make women feel comfortable and appreciated.

Nairobi women are drawn to the charisma that exudes from a Naija broda, making them fall head over heels.

Emeka lives life to the fullest

When it comes to embracing life's exuberance, Nigerian men have it down to a science. Their unapologetic flamboyance and love for opulence create a cultural identity that resonates globally.

Nairobi women are drawn to the idea of living life to the fullest, and Naija brodas provide a front-row seat to a world filled with vibrancy and extravagance.

Random gifts & the art of giving

In the realm of gift-giving, Naija brodas take the cake. From surprising their partners with a Range Rover in mid-January to occasional lavish gestures, they know how to keep the romance alive.

While Kenyan men might only buy gifts as part of an apology package, birthday, or anniversary gift, Naija brodas believe in making every moment special.

Amadi is a Visa holder

In a world where a trip to Malindi feels like a major expedition, Nairobi women harbor a soft spot for visa holders.

Anyone born beyond Eastern Africa becomes a ticket to freedom, an opportunity to get out of the country, take selfies abroad, and flood social media timelines with tales of international travel.

Hyped lies & hopeful heart

Ironically, most ladies can tell when Olamide is lying, but they choose to stick with him. Perhaps they hope that one day, his tales of wealth and grandeur will transform into reality.

It's a peculiar dance between reality and fantasy, and these Naija brodas sure know how to keep the suspense alive.

The promise of Nigeria

Given that the travel diaries of many Nairobi women often document local trips to Siaya or Nyandarua, the prospect of stepping foot in Lagos, a city they only see in AfroSinema, becomes an eagerly anticipated dream.

They are eager to visit their in-laws in Enugu state.

Sponsor mentality

Socialites have successfully convinced young girls that the good life lies in Nigeria.

Nowadays, local girls flaunt their assets online, hoping to catch the eye of someone in Lagos who will fly them out for a taste of that glamorous lifestyle.

Adebiyi talks big, no room for doubts

Yes, he will promise you heaven and earth, and although he rarely delivers, Nairobi ladies cling on, hoping that one day he'll keep his word.

Better a man who talks big about buying a private jet than Kamau, who doesn't even discuss the prospect of owning a motorbike, right?

Ikechukwu is a big baller, money is nothing

Indeed, there are those among them who truly boast real jobs, genuine wealth, and clearly defined ambitions.

Balling and rolling in premium style is the norm for the big boys! In this case, there's no room for dispute.

After all, when it comes to choosing between a well-off Naija broda and others, Nairobi women will consistently be enticed by the promises of financial stability.

Chinedu has a flashy fashion sense

Possessing a Brioni suit imported from Italy despite residing in a modest quarter doesn't faze a Naija broda.

The extravagant lifestyle, complete with chopper arrivals, captivates Nairobi women who revel in the spectacle.

In the end, who would be concerned about his Sh10,000 dwelling when they can make a grand entrance to your village?

Niggah got time & attention

Time equals attention, and Nigerian men seem to have an abundance of both. They notice the details, from their down-to-earth outfits to accompanying their women to salons.