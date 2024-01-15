The sports category has moved to a new website.

Charmed or conned? 12 weird reasons Nairobi women can't resist Naija brodas

Lynet Okumu

Beneath the captivating charisma displayed by Nigerian men, a peculiar saga unfolds, revealing the peculiar reasons why Nairobi women become captivated by these sons of the West

Happy couple
Happy couple

Nairobi, the city in the sun, is witnessing an unprecedented wave of love, a love so intense that women are willing to walk to the South Pole wearing water-soaked gumboots just to be with a Naija broda.

The charisma, the flamboyance, and the promises of a life beyond the borders of Eastern Africa have rendered these Nigerian men irresistible.

However, beneath the surface of this alluring charm lies a saga of strange reasons why Nairobi women find themselves enamored by these sons of the West.

A happy couple
A happy couple Pulse Live Kenya
Charisma – the secret sauce that Nigerian men seem to have perfected. With confidence, charm, and humor in their arsenal, these men effortlessly make women feel comfortable and appreciated.

Nairobi women are drawn to the charisma that exudes from a Naija broda, making them fall head over heels.

When it comes to embracing life's exuberance, Nigerian men have it down to a science. Their unapologetic flamboyance and love for opulence create a cultural identity that resonates globally.

Nairobi women are drawn to the idea of living life to the fullest, and Naija brodas provide a front-row seat to a world filled with vibrancy and extravagance.

Happy couple
Happy couple Pulse Ghana

In the realm of gift-giving, Naija brodas take the cake. From surprising their partners with a Range Rover in mid-January to occasional lavish gestures, they know how to keep the romance alive.

While Kenyan men might only buy gifts as part of an apology package, birthday, or anniversary gift, Naija brodas believe in making every moment special.

In a world where a trip to Malindi feels like a major expedition, Nairobi women harbor a soft spot for visa holders.

Anyone born beyond Eastern Africa becomes a ticket to freedom, an opportunity to get out of the country, take selfies abroad, and flood social media timelines with tales of international travel.

Happy couple
Happy couple Pulse Ghana
Ironically, most ladies can tell when Olamide is lying, but they choose to stick with him. Perhaps they hope that one day, his tales of wealth and grandeur will transform into reality.

It's a peculiar dance between reality and fantasy, and these Naija brodas sure know how to keep the suspense alive.

Given that the travel diaries of many Nairobi women often document local trips to Siaya or Nyandarua, the prospect of stepping foot in Lagos, a city they only see in AfroSinema, becomes an eagerly anticipated dream.

They are eager to visit their in-laws in Enugu state.

Happy couple(FreeImages)
Happy couple(FreeImages) Pulse Live Kenya

Socialites have successfully convinced young girls that the good life lies in Nigeria.

Nowadays, local girls flaunt their assets online, hoping to catch the eye of someone in Lagos who will fly them out for a taste of that glamorous lifestyle.

Yes, he will promise you heaven and earth, and although he rarely delivers, Nairobi ladies cling on, hoping that one day he'll keep his word.

Better a man who talks big about buying a private jet than Kamau, who doesn't even discuss the prospect of owning a motorbike, right?

A happy couple
A happy couple ece-auto-gen

Indeed, there are those among them who truly boast real jobs, genuine wealth, and clearly defined ambitions.

Balling and rolling in premium style is the norm for the big boys! In this case, there's no room for dispute.

After all, when it comes to choosing between a well-off Naija broda and others, Nairobi women will consistently be enticed by the promises of financial stability.

Possessing a Brioni suit imported from Italy despite residing in a modest quarter doesn't faze a Naija broda.

The extravagant lifestyle, complete with chopper arrivals, captivates Nairobi women who revel in the spectacle.

In the end, who would be concerned about his Sh10,000 dwelling when they can make a grand entrance to your village?

Couple talking while on a date
Couple talking while on a date Pulse Live Kenya

Time equals attention, and Nigerian men seem to have an abundance of both. They notice the details, from their down-to-earth outfits to accompanying their women to salons.

Word out is that most Kenyan men don't even know their wives' best friends, let alone spend quality time with them.

Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

