YouTuber Thee Pluto & Felicity back together months after breakup [Video]

The two made the announcement via Pluto’s YouTube channel, confirming to their fans that they are back together.

“We are back together na tunapendana,” Felicity said.

“We are almost two weeks, na hakuna kubebana ujinga,” added Thee Pluto.

Thee Pluto and Felicity back together Pulse Live Kenya

The Breakup

In the video, Pluto explained that they parted ways after he felt that they were not at par as a couple despite him giving his all in the relationship.

“I’m the one who left after getting tired with the relationship. I felt like the energy was not being reciprocated back the way I wanted and that’s why I left. But then Felicity was apologetic and we continued working together and being friends,’

“When we were dating, I knew nothing about her, I never even knew her friends. Something else, I was never in her life because she was secretive. I never knew what she was up to, in terms of goals and what she wants to achieve, it was very private at that time until it reached a point I felt that we were just together in that relationship to do the videos that we used to do,” Thee Pluto explained.

The Pluto went on to admit that he rushed getting into the relationship.

“I anticipated and I saw it coming. She ever told me that she was learning how to love me upon marriage so I decided to walk away from a relationship that was not real and my worth as a man and also I was not appreciated. She had no future with me yet I wanted something that would last,” said Pluto back in September 2021.

Currently, The Pluto is among fast-ring YouTubers in Kenya through his show that exposes cheating partners.

Started in January 2018, The Pluto’s channel has so far garnered over 46,355,919 views and counting.

