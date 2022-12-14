Women-owned fashion brands you should follow on Instagram

Here are a few fashion brands you should look into;

Shop New Level

Just like the name suggests, Shop New Level is on a level of its own. And true to their mantra, it’s more than just fashion, it’s a lifestyle.

Owned by entrepreneur Nancie Mwai, the brand specializes in dresses, wrap skirts, palazzo pants, maxi dresses, skirts, kaftans, body wraps, and much more.

These are not your ordinary outfits, the patterns, texture, and designs are breathtaking and unique.

Nancie has an eye for detail. The combination of prints, i.e snake prints, chevron, and blending of colours are to die for.

From dinner dates and office meetings to girls' nights out, Shop New Level won’t disappoint you.

Ikojn

Ikojn is a 100% made-in-Kenya women's wear that provides contemporary apparel for women who wants to feel beautiful and confident to live their best life.

The brand owned by digital content creator Chris Njoki, is a representation of sass, class, style, you name it. it is made for the modern, bold, outgoing woman who believes she can conquer the world.

From jumpsuits, wrap dresses, maxi dresses, kimono, shorts, and shirt dresses…Ikojn has you covered.

Pulse Live Kenya

One thing that stands out about this brand is how they make you look good effortlessly. The infusion of African prints makes it even more beautiful.

If you are a fashion lover, the colours, fabrics, and prints will definitely rock your world.

Wild by Murugi

Businesswoman and lifestyle content creator Murugi Munyi took the industry by storm when she launched Wild By Murugi in July 2022.

Her launch was a relief to plus-size women who could now access outfits through her brand.

Murugi, a plus size was inspired to curate a space where she could sell clothes she loved and plus size outfits other women wanted to wear too.

The fashion line specializes in playsuits, jumpsuits, dresses, maxi dresses, palazzo pants and so much more.

The outfits are both imported while some are locally made. One thing about these Kenyan brands is how unique they are and Wild by Murugi is no different.

From colourful palazzo pants to the office and casual outfits, Wild By Murugi will class you up.

Pure Buxom

Content creator and entrepreneur Lornzie Gatabaki took the plus-size industry to another level when she launched the first exclusive Kenyan cloth line to celebrate the curvier woman.

Launched in April 2022, Lornzie shared her beauty and creativity with us in unique, beautiful, stylish, and sexy outfits.

Pulse Live Kenya

If you have an eye for detail, you will notice how her pieces are carefully crafted giving you a stunning look.

These pieces can be worn by anyone, from the young to the old, reminding us that fashion is timeless, anyone can look good.

Some of her outfits are ruched irregular skirts, ruched puff sleeve crop tops, cargo pockets skirts, shirt dresses, palazzo pants, high-low long-sleeve shirts, and much more.

Pulse Live Kenya

What’s even more beautiful is that they custom-make pieces to fit you and all outfits are handmade in Kenya. This is definitely a brand to watch out for and if you are a curvy lady, you’ll fall in love with the Pure Buxom.

Zia Africa

Zia Arica is made for women looking for unique, bespoke pieces. And their timeless pieces speak for themselves.

Owned by entrepreneur Zia Bett, the made-in-Kenya clothing line focuses on wide-leg pants, maxi dresses, Lenten sleeve crop tops, bodycon dribbed dresses, T-shirts and much more.

Pulse Live Kenya

Zia’s collection is magical, letting you know how much time and hard work she invests time in her craft. She even has a collection of maternity dresses something most brands have not specialized in.

If you are looking forward to looking and feeling good about yourself, Zia up today and you won’t regret it.

Pulse Live Kenya