At least 200 pregnant teenage girls have tested HIV positive in Murang's, according to Chief Executive for Health Joseph Mbai.

Data from the Murang’a Level Five Hospital shows that annually, approximately 4,000 girls are pregnant at an early age.

According to Mr Mbai, the number of teenage girls who have HIV could be higher than what is currently recorded.

Murang'a County has a population of 16,000 persons living with HIV, out of which at least 4,000 are teenagers of either sex.

Teenage pregnancy

Voluntary testing

Reports by the Nation stated that Murang'a county has kicked off a voluntary testing campaign to encourage young people to know their status.

“This program will help us get an all-inclusive data that presents the most accurate situation on the ground,” Mbai said.

Teenagers that test positive will be placed on antiretroviral (ARVs), get psychosocial support and treatment to prevent mother-to-child transmission.