CS Matiang’i declares Monday Public Holiday

Monday 11th Declared Public Holiday

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i speaking during the launch of the Excellence Charter developed by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP)
Interior and Co-ordination of National Government Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i has declared Monday, October 11th, 2021 a Public Holiday to mark Utamaduni Day.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Matiang’I said that basing on the fact that October 10th (Utamaduni Day) falls on Sunday, the Holiday will have to be marked on Monday.

“In line with the provisions of Section 2 and 4 of the Public Holidays Act (Cap 110), it is hereby confirmed that 11th October 2021 will be a public holiday, by dint of Utamaduni Day falling on Sunday 10th October 2021” reads part of the statement.

This will be that first time that Utamaduni Day is being observed in Kenya despite it being conferred by Law.

“Whereas this day is already conferred by law, this shall be the first time that Utamaduni Day is observed in Kenya and this press release serves to emphasize the need for all citizens to recognize and celebrate the rich cultural diversity of Kenya in a manner that promotes unity, national cohesion and economic progress in the Country” reads the statement.

This years Utamaduni Day will be celebrated at Wang’uru Stadium, Kiringaga County.

