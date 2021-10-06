CS Matiang’i declares Monday Public Holiday

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Matiang’I said that basing on the fact that October 10th (Utamaduni Day) falls on Sunday, the Holiday will have to be marked on Monday.

“In line with the provisions of Section 2 and 4 of the Public Holidays Act (Cap 110), it is hereby confirmed that 11th October 2021 will be a public holiday, by dint of Utamaduni Day falling on Sunday 10th October 2021” reads part of the statement.

This will be that first time that Utamaduni Day is being observed in Kenya despite it being conferred by Law.

“Whereas this day is already conferred by law, this shall be the first time that Utamaduni Day is observed in Kenya and this press release serves to emphasize the need for all citizens to recognize and celebrate the rich cultural diversity of Kenya in a manner that promotes unity, national cohesion and economic progress in the Country” reads the statement.

This years Utamaduni Day will be celebrated at Wang’uru Stadium, Kiringaga County.