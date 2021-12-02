RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

DCI Kinoti says Agnes Wanjiru was dumped in septic tank while still alive

The body of Agnes was found two months after she went missing following a night out with British soldiers.

DCI George Kinoti

Director of Criminal Investigations Investigations George Kinoti appeared before the Parliamentary Departmental Committee on Defence and Foreign Relations on Thursday, December 2.

DCI Kinoti had been summoned to update MPs on the progress of the probe into the murder of Agnes Wanjiru by British soldiers.

During the session, he told the committee that the late Wanjiru was dumped in a septic tank while still alive and pledged to prosecute the suspect.

The police boss said that investigations were at an advanced level, and detectives were working with UK sleuths in uncovering the murder.

Our team is on standby for departure to UK to not only interview the suspect (in the murder of Agnes Wanjiru) but also the witnesses,” he told MPs, adding that the names of the witnesses were already established.

Departmental Committee faulted the police over the slow progress of uncovering the murder which was committed in 2012.

Kinangop MP Zachary Kwenya raised concern that some of the witnesses could have died or would be unreachable.

Wanjiru’s body was found two months after she went missing from her home in Nanyuki.

She was in the company of a group of British soldiers in Nanyuki, where the British army has a permanent garrison.

Sunday Times reported that a group of nine British soldiers joked about the death on social media several years after she was last seen entering a hotel room with.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi

