Deputy President William Ruto was visiting Sudan chicken farm when President Uhuru Kenyatta surprisingly announced changes in the Cabinet.

According to reports, Dr Ruto flew out of the country on a private mission to Sudan to visit the chicken rearing farm.

By the time he got back home on Tuesday at 4pm, the Head of State had already announced the Cabinet reshuffle.

DP William Ruto had visited the farm that rears 1.2 million chicken, producing 180,000 eggs a day and was impressed by the intensive methods used.

Kiunjuri's sacking

It is not yet known whether the President had informed his deputy of plans to reshuffle the cabinet and the firing of Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri.

President Kenyatta moved CS Peter Munya to the Agriculture docket from the Ministry of Industrialisation which he had been heading.

Kiunjuri has been vocal on issues like the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), and often issuing “must do” demands for “Mount Kenya region to support the initiative.”