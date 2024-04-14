The sports category has moved to a new website.

EPRA announces significant drop in fuel prices for April

Charles Ouma

EPRA lived up to expectations set by President William Ruto earlier in the day and announced yet another significant drop in fuel prices for the month of April running through to May 14 when the new prices will be revealed

An attendant fueling a car
An attendant fueling a car

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has released new fuel prices that will run for the next one month until May 14.

The new fuel prices released on Sunday, April 14 saw a significant reduction in pump prices with Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene reduced by Ksh5.31 per liter, Ksh10.00 per liter and Ksh18.68 per liter respectively.

The prices are in line with earlier remarks made by President William Ruto who promised yet another reduction in fuel prices as part of the government’s strategy to reduce the cost of living in the country.

"The prices are inclusive of the 16% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020," read part of the statement released by EPRA on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo Speaking during a meeting hosted by the French Chamber of Commerce in Nairobi
EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo Speaking during a meeting hosted by the French Chamber of Commerce in Nairobi

In Nairobi motorists, pump prices will drop to Sh193.84 for a liter of petrol, Sh180.38 for a liter of diesel and Sh170.06 for a liter of kerosene.

The lowest prices are in Mombasa where motorists will pay Sh190.66, Sh177.21 and Sh166.99 for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene respectively.

"The average landed cost for imported Super Petrol increased by 4.86% from USD703.49 per cubic metre in February 2024 USD737.69 per cubic metre in March 2024, Diesel increased by 0.003% from USD722.49 per cubic metre to USD722.51 per cubic metre while Kerosene decreased by 0.69% from USD730.35 per cubic metre to USD725.31 per cubic metre," added the statement from EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo.

EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo
EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo

Earlier in the day, both the President and the Government Spokesman, Isaac Mwaura revealed that the prices will once again be on a downward trajectory.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

