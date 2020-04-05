Drama ensued along Uhuru Highway near Nyayo stadium on Saturday, 04 April 2020 as detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) took on a suspected criminal gang believed to be behind a series of robbery with violence cases in Nairobi.

The detectives managed to arrest one suspect after the cornered gang abandoned the vehicle they were in and attemted to flee on foot.

The suspect identified as Elizabeth Akinyi was in the company of two other suspects who managed to escape

The three are reported to have defied police orders to stop and abandoned the vehicle they were using, opting to flee on foot in various directions.

A collage image of the suspect, Elizabeth Akinyi (l) and the items that were recovered after her arrest (R)

A manhunt has been launched for her accomplices who escaped on foot.

A search conducted on the vehicle they were using saw police recover several items believed to be linked to their suspected criminal activities.

8 master keys, 180 assorted door keys, masking tape, two mobile phones, a crowbar, a screwdriver, as well as front and rear number plates of a vehicle registration number KCU 586Q are among the items that were recovered.

According to the DCI, the suspect is part of a robbery with violence gang that reportedly operates in Gigiri and Kilimani divisions and has a pending court case.

Ms. Akinyi and five others were arrested for a similar offense on May 18, 2019 and were arraigned in Kajiado law courts where they were denied bond on the grounds of being habitual offenders.

They later moved to the High Court where they were released on a Ksh.200,000 bond each.

The suspect is in lawful police custody waiting to be processed ad arraigned in court.