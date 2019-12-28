Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commisioner Dr. Roselyn Akombe caused a stir on Twitter with an emotional message to Chris Msando who was murdered just a few days to the 2017 general elections.

Taking to Twitter, Akombe remembered her departed comrade with a message that read: “He should have turned 47 today; He should have been celebrating with his children and wife; Ready for the New Year celebrations”.

She added that at this time of the year, the deceased would be preparing to take his children to school.

However, according to Akombe. Msando met a tragic death while striving to uphold the intergrity of the 2017 general elections

“…a new school year for his kids; But he sought to protect the integrity of our elections; And for that he was silenced; #RIPChrisMsando.” Akombe added.

Chris Msando

The comments saw activist Boniface Mwangi jump in with scathing remarks targeting Raila Odinga who was among the flag bearers in the 2017 elections.

“The truth is @RailaOdinga is no longer a liberator but a traitor. Kenyans have died for him but when h shakes hands with thieves Moi, Kibaki and now Uhuru, he does it for himself. Kenyans were killed in 1982, 2007, 2013 and 2017, baby Pendo, Msando etc but he hasn’t demanded for justice.” Wrote Mwangi.

Netizens were divided with some faulting Mwangi for his stand, maintaining that it was in the interest of the country that Odinga reached a pact with President Uhuru Kenyatta, resulting in the BBI.