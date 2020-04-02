Ganze MP Teddy Mwabire revealed that he was, on Tuesday rushed to hospital after developing mild chest pains while under self-quarantine at his home.

According to the MP, he had been feeling unwell and also got tested for the novel coronavirus.

“Good morning great people of Ganze? I’m still very stable and with great hopes. I’m waiting for my results which will be due between 24 - 48 hours from yesterday evening.

"I’m in my house under self-quarantine but not admitted,” Mwambire stated.

Ganze MP Teddy Mwabire

Speaking on his current health condition, the MP assured his constituents that he was in a stable condition.

MPs tested for Covid-19

“I’m stable and there is no cause for alarm. Stay safe by adhering to the government's coronavirus guidelines. Sensitize those you can reach. coronavirus is real,” Mwambire said.

This week, the National Assembly submitted to the Ministry of Health a list of MPs and Parliamentary staff it wants tested for Covid-19.

Kenyan parliament in session (Twitter)

Over 50 legislators and Parliamentary staff may have interacted with Rabai MP Kamoti Mwamkale, who recently tested positive for the virus.

The two-term MP is said to have contracted the disease after coming into contact with Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi during the March 9 burial of Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori.