Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli blasted lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi on Wednesday night.

The trade unionist claimed that the lawyer had subpar performance when he was hired by the Jubilee Party on the disputed Presidential election.

Speaking on JKL live, Atwoli claimed he had disagreed with lawyer Abdullahi overpayment of Ksh100 million.

"... we had a very big battle with him when I was at the National Bank of Kenya where he was demanding for about Ksh100 million for a not done job," Atwoli said.

Cotu boss Francis Atwoli

Atwoli speaks

The trade unionist claimed that he was asked by the NBK's board to negotiate with Mr Abdullahi.

"... I reduced that Ksh100 million to Ksh50 million, in any case, he was worth getting about Ksh25 million but I sympathised with him saying I did this and that," the Cotu boss said.

"He should not compare himself with me, he should compare himself with my sons," Atwoli added.

The Cotu boss was responding to earlier sentiments by Grand Mulla who had claimed the Trade unionist is illiterate and questioned what sort of advice he could give the President.