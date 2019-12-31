Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has issued a statement on the possibility of him running in the Kirinyaga gubernatorial race come 2022.

While speaking in Mwea, PS Kibicho stated that he has no interest in vying for a political seat.

"When in social gatherings in my village with my friends, some opinion leaders inform me that I'm doing a good job and that I'm better-placed to lead the region. [But] I don't want any political seat," the PS clarified.

The PS further argued that he is content with his current position as the regions most senior civil servant.

Threat to Governor Waiguru

Kirinyaga County is currently under Governor Anne Mumbi who was formerly Devolution Cabinet Secretary.

Kibicho clarified that his keen interest on development projects in the region should not be misunderstood as a challenge to Govenor Anne's administration.

"I meet leaders every month because, as a person who comes from this area, I would like to see residents well served and their standards of living uplifted. This is not politicking at all.

"Scores of residents camp at my rural home seeking assistance yet we have elected Members of Parliament and other leaders who are supposed to initiate development projects which can benefit them," he stated.