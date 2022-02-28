Teachers call off strike ahead of KCSE

This is a welcome relief for Form Four candidates who are expected to start their examinations on March 11, 2022.

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) had announced a planned strike after their demand for fresh salary negotiations failed to take.

According to Kuppet Secretary General Akello Misori, the strike was called off to allow candidates to proceed with their KCSE smoothly.

He however urged the government to guarantee the security of teachers who will be conducting the examinations in areas prone to insecurity.

“What we want is the security of teachers who will supervise national examination in conflict areas like Mandera, parts of Rift Valley, especially West Pokot,” he told the media over the weekend.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) had warned the union's executives that the planned strike would disrupt national exams.

TSC lawyer Calvin Anyuor advised the union to withdraw the decision, noting that all parties needed to focus on the national examinations, which begin next week.

Anyuor stated that the commission is now working with appropriate government authorities in order to review Kuppet’s 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Education CS George Magoha agreed that the teachers were entitled to make their demands but called upon them to be cognizant of the delicate timing of their planned strike.

“Our children are not like chess pieces to be played around with. So we are pleading with Kuppet officials to withdraw the strike notice immediately and let our candidates do examinations in a conducive environment without any disruption,” Prof. Magoha said last week.

Kuppet’s demands

The union wants TSC to amend the 2021-25 CBA in order to implement a 30% to 70% salay increase.

If this is implemented, the basic wage for the lowest-paid teacher would climb from Sh34,955 to Sh59,425 and the highest-paid teacher's income will jump from Sh118,242 to Sh153,715.