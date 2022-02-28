RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Teachers call off strike ahead of KCSE

Denis Mwangi

This is a welcome relief for Form Four candidates who start their exams on March 11, 2022

High school students undertaking their KCSE exams
High school students undertaking their KCSE exams

A planned nationwide teachers' strike ahead of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams, has been called off.

This is a welcome relief for Form Four candidates who are expected to start their examinations on March 11, 2022.

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) had announced a planned strike after their demand for fresh salary negotiations failed to take.

According to Kuppet Secretary General Akello Misori, the strike was called off to allow candidates to proceed with their KCSE smoothly.

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) Secretary-General Akelo Misori
Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) Secretary-General Akelo Misori Pulse Live Kenya

He however urged the government to guarantee the security of teachers who will be conducting the examinations in areas prone to insecurity.

What we want is the security of teachers who will supervise national examination in conflict areas like Mandera, parts of Rift Valley, especially West Pokot,” he told the media over the weekend.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) had warned the union's executives that the planned strike would disrupt national exams.

TSC lawyer Calvin Anyuor advised the union to withdraw the decision, noting that all parties needed to focus on the national examinations, which begin next week.

Anyuor stated that the commission is now working with appropriate government authorities in order to review Kuppet’s 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Education CS George Magoha agreed that the teachers were entitled to make their demands but called upon them to be cognizant of the delicate timing of their planned strike.

Education CS George Magoha
Education CS George Magoha Pulse Live Kenya

Our children are not like chess pieces to be played around with. So we are pleading with Kuppet officials to withdraw the strike notice immediately and let our candidates do examinations in a conducive environment without any disruption,” Prof. Magoha said last week.

The union wants TSC to amend the 2021-25 CBA in order to implement a 30% to 70% salay increase.

If this is implemented, the basic wage for the lowest-paid teacher would climb from Sh34,955 to Sh59,425 and the highest-paid teacher's income will jump from Sh118,242 to Sh153,715.

The union also wants TSC to raise the commuter allowance for the lowest and highly paid teachers to Sh8,500 and Sh20,800, respectively, from Sh5,000 and Sh16,000.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

