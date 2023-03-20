ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

1 shot as Azimio protests begin to affect traders in Nairobi [Video]

Amos Robi

Several lawmakers have also been arrested in the ongoing protests in Nairobi

Protests ongoing at the Nairobi CBD
Protests ongoing at the Nairobi CBD

One person has been shot and injured near Toi Market in Nairobi as mass action protests by Azimio leader Raila Odinga gain momentum.

Recommended articles

According to an update by BBC journalist Ferdinand Omondi, the man who is said to be a mechanic was shot by an officer who was fired to disperse the gathering crowds.

Video footage shared showed he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The protests have seen many businesses including at Toi market remain closed as traders keep off the places of business.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jevanjee Gardens has been cordoned off with police turning away anyone intending to access the area which is a resting point for many Nairobi dwellers.

There had been reports that Azimio leaders would hold a rally there before proceeding to State House to deliver their demands to President Ruto.

Other streets in Nairobi have however seen a push and pull with officers who are containing the demonstrators.

In Kisumu and Mombasa, the situation is similar as traders also kept their businesses shut as the police manned different areas to ensure any ensuing protests were dealt with.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kisumu however momentarily witnessed as youth engaged officers in running battles although calm was restored.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna leads a group of protestors in Nairobi CBD
Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna leads a group of protestors in Nairobi CBD Pulse Live Kenya

Several Azimio leaders among them National Assembly Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi and Senate Minority leader Stewart Madzayo have been arrested as they tried to make their way to the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Azimio supporters now await directives by Azimio leader Raila Odinga who has remained mum for a better part of the morning.

Little activity has also been witnessed at his residence in Karen with no signs of him leaving.

ADVERTISEMENT
Senate Minority leader Stewart Madzayo arrested during Azimio protests at KICC
Senate Minority leader Stewart Madzayo arrested during Azimio protests at KICC Pulse Live Kenya
Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Gachagua's request to Raila over ongoing mass action protests in Nairobi

Gachagua's request to Raila over ongoing mass action protests in Nairobi

Deputy IG leaves police service

Deputy IG leaves police service

Senator Sifuna confronts OCS who teargassed him at KICC [Video]

Senator Sifuna confronts OCS who teargassed him at KICC [Video]

1 shot as Azimio protests begin to affect traders in Nairobi [Video]

1 shot as Azimio protests begin to affect traders in Nairobi [Video]

Winnie Odinga alleges gadget hacking as Azimio mass action protest begins

Winnie Odinga alleges gadget hacking as Azimio mass action protest begins

LIVE BLOG: Raila arrives for Azimio mass action protest

LIVE BLOG: Raila arrives for Azimio mass action protest

Nilichukua nikaweka box - Gachagua hilariously recounts meeting wife at Alliance

Nilichukua nikaweka box - Gachagua hilariously recounts meeting wife at Alliance

Ababu Namwamba’s emotional parting shot to ex-wife in glowing tribute

Ababu Namwamba’s emotional parting shot to ex-wife in glowing tribute

Raila tells supporters where to meet, way forward as police declare protests illegal

Raila tells supporters where to meet, way forward as police declare protests illegal

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of Cate Waruguru, Evans Kidero and Millicent Omanga

Ruto unveils CAS nominees [Full list]

Dj Fatxo and Lawyer Cliff Ombeta

Cliff Ombeta puts DJ Fatxo on notice after viral interview

Dj Fatxo (left) and Jeff Mwathi

DJ Fatxo to be summoned over Jeff Mwathi’s death as DCI rule out suicide

Naomi Shaban

Naomi Shaban, Jimmy Angwenyi among 10 shortlisted for SRC job