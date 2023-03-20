1 shot as Azimio protests begin to affect traders in Nairobi [Video]

According to an update by BBC journalist Ferdinand Omondi, the man who is said to be a mechanic was shot by an officer who was fired to disperse the gathering crowds.

Video footage shared showed he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The protests have seen many businesses including at Toi market remain closed as traders keep off the places of business.

Jevanjee Gardens has been cordoned off with police turning away anyone intending to access the area which is a resting point for many Nairobi dwellers.

There had been reports that Azimio leaders would hold a rally there before proceeding to State House to deliver their demands to President Ruto.

Other streets in Nairobi have however seen a push and pull with officers who are containing the demonstrators.

In Kisumu and Mombasa, the situation is similar as traders also kept their businesses shut as the police manned different areas to ensure any ensuing protests were dealt with.

Kisumu however momentarily witnessed as youth engaged officers in running battles although calm was restored.

Several Azimio leaders among them National Assembly Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi and Senate Minority leader Stewart Madzayo have been arrested as they tried to make their way to the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Azimio supporters now await directives by Azimio leader Raila Odinga who has remained mum for a better part of the morning.

Little activity has also been witnessed at his residence in Karen with no signs of him leaving.

