55-yr-old Kenyan wrestles AK-47 from thug who stole his Sh200 bob

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations reported that the victim, Irungu Mwangi was walking home on Tuesday evening when he was accosted by the robber at Chaka Primary School.

During the 8pm incident, Irungu was ordered to lie on the ground and surrender all the valuable items he had.

He then handed over a Sh200 note to the robber, explaining that it was the only money he had.

Pulse Live Kenya

The attacker did not believe Irungu and decided to ransack his pockets himself.

The robbber firmly stepped on his victim who was lying on the ground pleading for his life and began running hands through the pockets in hope for more loot.

"What a terrible miscalculation from the thug who seconds later, was fighting to regain control of the firearm from Irungu, as the prey turned out to be the predator.

"With the stealth of a hungry cat, Irungu shoved the assailant to the ground and grabbed the firearm, leading to a brief scuffle as the thug tried to regain control of the firearm," read a statement from the DCI.

Luckily for the attacker, Irungu didn’t understand the working mechanism of the firearm. As the victim fumbled on how to chamber a round and fire, the attacker disappeared into darkness.

When police officers arrived at the scene, it was established that the firearm, serial number AK47 S/No. KP 4915512 with a magazine loaded with 15 rounds of 7.62mm special, was stollen from Nairutia police station in Kieni West Sub-county, on April, 15, 2022.