Complete your term and go - Governor Mutua tells Uhuru

Speaking to Thika residents in a UDA meeting he hosted, Mutua claimed that Uhuru was seeking to continue ruling even though his term is expiring in August.

“Uhuru has been my friend for so many years, but Kibaki ruled and retired, even Moi did his job and completed the 10 years requirement of the constitution and he went home, also jakaya Kikwete, Bill Clinton and Obama in America both retired. Why does he want to continue ruling Kenya? “ asked Mutua.

Alfred Mutua Pulse Live Kenya

The Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader continued blaming the high cost of living on President Kenyatta's handshake with ODM leader Raila Odinga, stating that since the handshake, prices of commodities have increased.

“Life has become hard in the country, cooking oil, flour, and gas prices have shot up. Since Jomo Kenyatta's death the salt price has never been high, never has it ever been high in Kibaki and Moi's reign but for the first time in the handshake government, the salt price has increased in the country,” said Alfred.

Mutua declared the price of commodities would reduce if Ruto will be elected as the 5th President of Kenya.

The outgoing Machakos governor said that the Kenya Kwanza team would win the election because the leaders usually pray before and after any meeting they hold as opposed to the Azimio alliance team which he claimed doesn't.

Alfred Mutua joins DP Ruto's Kenya Kwanza Pulse Live Kenya

Mutua wooed residents to support Ruto's bid as he cautioned residents against voting for Raila, alleging that even most leaders have left him for Kenya Kwanza.