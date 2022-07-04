Win for Sonko as court issues orders to IEBC

The judges issued the ruling on Monday, July 4 pending the hearing and determination of a petition by former Governor Mike Sonko.

Additionally, the three-judge panel issued conservatory orders preventing the IEBC from gazetting the lists names of the six contestants for the Mombasa governor's seat.

The judges barred Wiper Party from replacing Sonko with another candidate while the case was being heard.

Chief Justice Martha Koome assigned the bench comprising Justices Olga Sewe, Ann Ong'injo' and S. Githinji to hear and decide the case last week.

"My instructions are to inform you that the honourable Chief Justice has received the original court file from the High Court in Mombasa further the CJ has empanelled a 3-judge bench to hear and determine the matter in Mombasa," the notice read in part.