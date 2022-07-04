RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Win for Sonko as court issues orders to IEBC

Denis Mwangi

The court orders granted Mike Sonko a boost as he seeks to become the next Mombasa Governor

Mike Sonko
Mike Sonko

A three judge panel has issued interim orders barring the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission from printing Mombasa gubernatorial ballots papers.

The judges issued the ruling on Monday, July 4 pending the hearing and determination of a petition by former Governor Mike Sonko.

Additionally, the three-judge panel issued conservatory orders preventing the IEBC from gazetting the lists names of the six contestants for the Mombasa governor's seat.

The judges barred Wiper Party from replacing Sonko with another candidate while the case was being heard.

Chief Justice Martha Koome assigned the bench comprising Justices Olga Sewe, Ann Ong'injo' and S. Githinji to hear and decide the case last week.

"My instructions are to inform you that the honourable Chief Justice has received the original court file from the High Court in Mombasa further the CJ has empanelled a 3-judge bench to hear and determine the matter in Mombasa," the notice read in part.

More to follow...

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

