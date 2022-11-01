RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Moses Kuria revives efforts to ban mitumba

Denis Mwangi

Moses Kuria’s remarks are a stark contrast to sentiments held by the Kenya Kwanza earlier in 2022 at the height of election campaigns.

Trade CS Moses Kuria
Trade CS Moses Kuria

Trade, Investments and Industry Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has revived efforts to ban the importation of used clothes, popularly known as mitumba.

Read Also

CS Kuria said during the Changamka Shopping Festival held at KICC on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, that the government would favour local textile manufacturers over imported mitumba.

He explained that it was possible to make locally produced clothes more affordable than used clothes imported from other countries.

Trade CS Moses Kuria
Trade CS Moses Kuria Pulse Live Kenya

“I will work with the textile industry to ensure that we make cheaper clothes available in this market, and then we will ban Mitumba when we give people an alternative.

The price we are selling clothes to America is much lower than Mitumba so it is not a question of the price it is a question of availability,” the CS said.

Kuria’s remarks are a stark contrast to sentiments held by the Kenya Kwanza earlier in 2022 at the height of election campaigns.

When Azimio la Umoja Leader Raila Odinga proposed the same move before the August elections, Kuria opposed it.

Odinga said during the launch of his campaign manifesto that he would revamp the local textile industry, adding that in his opinion, mitumba were clothes worn by dead people abroad.

Our people are only wearing mitumba, clothes that are coming outside the country, that are worn by people who are dead. We are going to go to primary production so that our people who are importing mitumba can have good products to sell here," Raila said.

After the backlash that followed, President William Ruto, who was campaigning for the presidency at the time, promised to protect mitumba traders.

Moses Kuria and Rigathi Gachagua in a campaign rally
Moses Kuria and Rigathi Gachagua in a campaign rally Moses Kuria and Rigathi Gachagua in a campaign rally Pulse Live Kenya

My government will establish processes and systems that will see the establishment of textile factories here in Kenya, and also ensure the growth and expansion of the mitumba trade,” Ruto said.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua also defended mitumba traders, saying that industry had given many Kenyans dignity.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CS Moses Kuria revives efforts to ban mitumba

CS Moses Kuria revives efforts to ban mitumba

Strange behaviour elephants exhibit before dying

Strange behaviour elephants exhibit before dying

MEST Africa Challenge announces the top 5 finalists going into the final stage of the competition

MEST Africa Challenge announces the top 5 finalists going into the final stage of the competition

Trailer crashes into 10 cars, several feared dead

Trailer crashes into 10 cars, several feared dead

CS Mutua issues orders after detention of Fredrick Omondi in Tanzania

CS Mutua issues orders after detention of Fredrick Omondi in Tanzania

KDF soldier debuts as news anchor in new show [Video]

KDF soldier debuts as news anchor in new show [Video]

Functions of cars in President Ruto's motorcade [Photos]

Functions of cars in President Ruto's motorcade [Photos]

DPP Haji reveals how DCI dropped the ball on high-profile cases

DPP Haji reveals how DCI dropped the ball on high-profile cases

Ruto announces another youth employment initiative after Kazi Mtaani ban

Ruto announces another youth employment initiative after Kazi Mtaani ban

Trending

A collage of Kithinji Kindiki, Kithure Kindiki and Isaiah Iguna Kindiki

Details of Kithure Kindiki's 4 brothers who are all professors

(FILE) Traffic officer on duty

Police launch crackdown on cars with the following modifications [List]

Gladys Chania's troubled marriage to dead husband and his last conversation

Tears flow as Gladys Chania pens emotional tribute to her husband [Video]

President William Ruto addressing financial sector players at State House, Nairobi on October 24, 2022

Kenya in the spotlight after killing of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif