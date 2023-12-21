The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Expansion of Nairobi Expressway: CS Murkomen shares updates [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

The Nairobi Expressway has so far been used by 26 million vehicles

Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport, Kipchumba Murkomen has provided a glimpse into the ongoing expansion of the Nairobi Expressway Exit Plaza at Greenpark.
Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport, Kipchumba Murkomen has provided a glimpse into the ongoing expansion of the Nairobi Expressway Exit Plaza at Greenpark.

Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport, Kipchumba Murkomen has provided a glimpse into the ongoing expansion of the Nairobi Expressway Exit Plaza at Green Park.

Recommended articles

The contractor is constructing new exits to serve those entering the Nairobi CBD at Haile Selassie avenue, Processional Way and a right turn towards Kenyatta Avenue.

The ambitious project, set to feature five toll lanes, aims to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance the overall vehicular flow within the city.

Scheduled for completion in mid-January, the project comes as a strategic measure to address Nairobi's growing urban challenges, offering a promising solution to streamline transportation.

ADVERTISEMENT
Expansion of Nairobi Expressway: CS Murkomen shares updates
Expansion of Nairobi Expressway: CS Murkomen shares updates Expansion of Nairobi Expressway: CS Murkomen shares updates Pulse Live Kenya

During the announcement, CS Murkomen outlined the key developments and future plans associated with the Nairobi Expressway.

"The project, expected to be completed in mid-January, will help reduce traffic congestion and improve vehicle flow in the city," he said.

He further revealed plans to increase the number of lanes at the Museum Hill Exit from three to five, demonstrating a commitment to continuous improvement and efficiency.

CS Murkomen highlighted the success of the Nairobi Expressway as a testament to the effectiveness of Public-Private Partnerships.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Nairobi Expressway is a shining monument to what Private-Public Partnerships can do," he stated.

The CS underscored the project's impact on reducing travel time and its role in job creation.

The Expressway has reduced travel time from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Nairobi from two hours to 20 minutes.

Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport, Kipchumba Murkomen has provided a glimpse into the ongoing expansion of the Nairobi Expressway Exit Plaza at Greenpark.
Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport, Kipchumba Murkomen has provided a glimpse into the ongoing expansion of the Nairobi Expressway Exit Plaza at Greenpark. Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport, Kipchumba Murkomen has provided a glimpse into the ongoing expansion of the Nairobi Expressway Exit Plaza at Greenpark. Pulse Live Kenya

"It has also become a major job creator, employing 6,000 Kenyans during its construction and now offering 500 permanent jobs," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 200,000 subscribers have enrolled for the E-Ticketing system in 19 months, and the road has carried 26 million vehicles, proving that there was indeed demand for it.

CS Murkomen also highlighted the positive spillover effects of the Nairobi Expressway on technology transfer.

"Besides the many socioeconomic benefits, it has brought for our country, the Nairobi Expressway is also facilitating the transfer of technology to Kenya," he said.

The smart traffic monitoring system, equipped with a 360-degree view of the entire road, has played a crucial role in enhancing security and emergency response. This success has paved the way for the implementation of the Intelligent Traffic System (ITS).

CS Murkomen expressed gratitude to China and its companies for their commitment to invest in Kenya under the PPP program.

ADVERTISEMENT
Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport, Kipchumba Murkomen has provided a glimpse into the ongoing expansion of the Nairobi Expressway Exit Plaza at Greenpark.
Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport, Kipchumba Murkomen has provided a glimpse into the ongoing expansion of the Nairobi Expressway Exit Plaza at Greenpark. Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport, Kipchumba Murkomen has provided a glimpse into the ongoing expansion of the Nairobi Expressway Exit Plaza at Greenpark. Pulse Live Kenya

In closing, CS Murkomen hinted at future endeavors, including the potential dualling of the Rironi-Mau Summit road and long-term plans for national road development:

"Thanks to the success of the Expressway, we are now receiving increasing demand for similar projects. We are, therefore, considering the dualling of the Rironi-Mau Summit road expected to begin in the next year.

"A long-term plan to develop roads across the country is underway, including the Nairobi-Mombasa highway and Athi River-Namanga highways, Kisumu-Isibania, and Kiambu Road," he said.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sh195K plane ticket from Kenya to Uganda stirs debate on social media

Sh195K plane ticket from Kenya to Uganda stirs debate on social media

Uhuru takes Margaret on evening visit to scenic Gatundu North project [Photos]

Uhuru takes Margaret on evening visit to scenic Gatundu North project [Photos]

Expansion of Nairobi Expressway: CS Murkomen shares updates [Photos]

Expansion of Nairobi Expressway: CS Murkomen shares updates [Photos]

Truth about Nairobi's popular 1824 club shutting down

Truth about Nairobi's popular 1824 club shutting down

Meet Ruto's aide taking over as Communications Authority director general

Meet Ruto's aide taking over as Communications Authority director general

How a typo cost KBC acting MD his job

How a typo cost KBC acting MD his job

Uhuru's son Jomo given deadline to strike deal with Attorney General

Uhuru's son Jomo given deadline to strike deal with Attorney General

DP Gachagua's new chief of staff takes over [Photos]

DP Gachagua's new chief of staff takes over [Photos]

Pope Francis sparks debate after approving blessings for same-gender couples

Pope Francis sparks debate after approving blessings for same-gender couples

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 oldest African countries

Top 10 oldest African countries

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu at Lenana School during the release of the Form One selection results for 2023 KCPE candidates

How to check Form One selection results for 2023 KCPE candidates online via mobile

Popular 1824 club in Nairobi

Truth about Nairobi's popular 1824 club shutting down

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu during a meeting in his office

Ministry announces scholarships for 2023 KCPE candidates to join Form One [How to Apply]