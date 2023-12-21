Expansion of Nairobi Expressway: CS Murkomen shares updates [Photos]

The contractor is constructing new exits to serve those entering the Nairobi CBD at Haile Selassie avenue, Processional Way and a right turn towards Kenyatta Avenue.

The ambitious project, set to feature five toll lanes, aims to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance the overall vehicular flow within the city.

Scheduled for completion in mid-January, the project comes as a strategic measure to address Nairobi's growing urban challenges, offering a promising solution to streamline transportation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expansion of Nairobi Expressway: CS Murkomen shares updates Pulse Live Kenya

During the announcement, CS Murkomen outlined the key developments and future plans associated with the Nairobi Expressway.

"The project, expected to be completed in mid-January, will help reduce traffic congestion and improve vehicle flow in the city," he said.

He further revealed plans to increase the number of lanes at the Museum Hill Exit from three to five, demonstrating a commitment to continuous improvement and efficiency.

CS Murkomen highlighted the success of the Nairobi Expressway as a testament to the effectiveness of Public-Private Partnerships.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Nairobi Expressway is a shining monument to what Private-Public Partnerships can do," he stated.

The CS underscored the project's impact on reducing travel time and its role in job creation.

The Expressway has reduced travel time from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Nairobi from two hours to 20 minutes.

Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport, Kipchumba Murkomen has provided a glimpse into the ongoing expansion of the Nairobi Expressway Exit Plaza at Greenpark. Pulse Live Kenya

"It has also become a major job creator, employing 6,000 Kenyans during its construction and now offering 500 permanent jobs," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 200,000 subscribers have enrolled for the E-Ticketing system in 19 months, and the road has carried 26 million vehicles, proving that there was indeed demand for it.

CS Murkomen also highlighted the positive spillover effects of the Nairobi Expressway on technology transfer.

"Besides the many socioeconomic benefits, it has brought for our country, the Nairobi Expressway is also facilitating the transfer of technology to Kenya," he said.

The smart traffic monitoring system, equipped with a 360-degree view of the entire road, has played a crucial role in enhancing security and emergency response. This success has paved the way for the implementation of the Intelligent Traffic System (ITS).

CS Murkomen expressed gratitude to China and its companies for their commitment to invest in Kenya under the PPP program.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport, Kipchumba Murkomen has provided a glimpse into the ongoing expansion of the Nairobi Expressway Exit Plaza at Greenpark. Pulse Live Kenya

In closing, CS Murkomen hinted at future endeavors, including the potential dualling of the Rironi-Mau Summit road and long-term plans for national road development:

"Thanks to the success of the Expressway, we are now receiving increasing demand for similar projects. We are, therefore, considering the dualling of the Rironi-Mau Summit road expected to begin in the next year.